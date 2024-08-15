Chivas Regal wird offizieller Whisky-Partner des FC Arsenal

Der Blended Scotch Whisky Chivas Regal und der Londoner Fußballclub Arsenal gehen eine neue mehrjährige Partnerschaft ein. Chivas Regal wird vor der Saison 2024/25 der erste offizielle Whisky-Partner des FC Arsenal und unterstützt die Herren- und Damenmannschaften des Clubs.

Die Partnerschaft startet mit Chivas Highballs. Vor dem ersten Saison-Heimspiel am Samstag gegen die Wolverhampton Wanderers wird Chivas Regal zusammen mit einer Auswahl lokaler Arsenal-Pubs eine Runde Chivas Highballs servieren. Gleiches wird ebenfalls auch vor dem ersten Spiel der Arsenal Women im Emirates Stadium am 22. September geschehen, das Team trifft dann auf Manchester City Women.

Im Rahmen dieser Partnerschaft wird Chivas Regal den Fans einen Blick hinter die Kulissen gewähren und exklusive Inhalte mit Spielern der ersten Mannschaften der Männer und Frauen, prominenten Fans, Machern und Clublegenden bieten. Im Emirates Stadium eröffnet die Marke eine neue Chivas Regal-Bar im Dial Square, hier wird eine kuratierte Auswahl an klassischen und exklusiv im Emirates erhältlichen Chivas Highballs serviert.

Mehr zur Partnerschaft zwischen Chivas Regal und dem FC Arsenal in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir über PR Newswire for Journalists erhalten haben:

CHIVAS REGAL SCORES BIG WITH MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL ARSENAL PARTNERSHIP

The iconic blended Scotch whisky will become the club’s Official Whisky Partner celebrating their shared ambition for collective success ahead of the new season

To celebrate the partnership, Chivas Regal and Arsenal buy a pre-match round for the local community and spirited Gooners with a Chivas Highball giveaway across local pubs

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Luxury Scotch whisky Chivas Regal and iconic global football club, Arsenal, have today announced a new multi-year partnership, emphasising their commitment to championing community, progressing culture, and celebrating collective success. Chivas Regal will become the club’s first Official Whisky Partner ahead of the 2024/25 season, supporting Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams.

The partnership will celebrate both brands’ shared ambition for success and commitment to their communities around the world. It will take supporters behind the scenes through exclusive content and global live experiences featuring men’s and women’s first team players, celebrity supporters, creators, and club legends. Chivas is also set to elevate the matchday experience for supporters at Emirates Stadium by launching a new Chivas Regal bar within Dial Square. The bar will tap into football culture with a curated selection of classic, and exclusive to the Emirates, Chivas Highball serves.

To kick off the partnership in style, and celebrate the season’s opening match, Chivas Regal has teamed up with a selection of local Arsenal pubs including the newly reopened The Drayton Park to buy spirited Gooners a round of Chivas Highballs, ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolves. Chivas and Arsenal will also be celebrating the first Arsenal Women’s game at their main home of Emirates Stadium, by bringing their Chivas Highball giveaway to their first match on 22nd September against Manchester City Women.

Juliet Slot (left), chief commercial officer at Arsenal, and Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, celebrate the new partnership

Nick Blacknell, Chivas Global Marketing Director commented:

“Our partnership with Arsenal goes beyond whisky and football; it’s about unlocking a new layer of football culture for fans, both here in the UK and across the globe – extending the experience of the beautiful game we all love far beyond the pitch. The partnership will stay true to our history in culture and community and reinforce our commitment to bringing elevated luxury experiences to fans across the world. We can’t wait to reveal what we have in store over the next few months and look forward to toasting the 2024 Premier League season together at our new Emirates bar on Saturday.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal said:

“We’re proud to welcome Chivas Regal to our family of partners. It’s a brand renowned for its cultural and community ties, and they share an always forward mindset that is so important to our club values and ambition. We’re excited to work together to better serve our supporters and bring our communities from around the world closer to our club.”

Football has been an integral part of the Chivas Regal story since 2018, and today it showcases an unwavering support for the beautiful game, and the community who come together to make it what it is. From club partnerships spanning major league and grassroots level, to global high-energy events crossing continents and uniting footballers, content creators, talent, and fans in unforgettable experiences. In 2021, Chivas launched its innovative ‘Regal FC’ digital platform which gives fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from some of the biggest names in football – from players and presenters to DJs and designers. Chivas’ dedication to football has not only raised the game but also fostered a vibrant, global community of passionate fans.

Scotland, the home of Chivas Regal, also played a role in the creation of the club, with Dial Square Football Club founded in October 1886 by Scotsman, David Danskin, as well as being the first captain of the side. Arsenal legend George Graham also heralded from Scotland, leading the club to a multitude of honours as both player and manager.

Chivas Regal continues to bring innovation and excitement to the world of football, seamlessly blending sport, culture, and lifestyle. Supporters can keep up to date with the new partnership by following @ChivasRegal Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.