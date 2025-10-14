Clydeside Distillery veröffentlicht mit Fortnight ihren ersten getorften Whisky

Die Clydeside Distillery stellt jährlich zwei Wochen lang auch einen getorften Whisky her. Aus diesen Produktionsphasen kommt der Single Malt,den die Brennerei aus Glasgow jetzt als Clydeside Fortnight abfüllt, und der das Kernsortiment der Brennerei erweitert und seit gestern erhältlich ist.

Mit Wasser aus Loch Katrine und 100 % schottischer, mit Hochlandtorf gemälzter Gerste hergestellt, reift der Whisky über sechs Jahre in Eichenfässern. Clydeside Fortnight ist mit 46 % Vol., in seiner natürlichen Farbe und ohne Kühlfilterung abgefüllt.

Mehr über Clydeside Fortnight erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Clydeside Distillery Launches First Ever Peated Whisky, Fortnight

Glasgow, October 13, 2025 – The Clydeside Distillery is proud to announce the launch of its first ever peated whisky. Named Fortnight after the annual two-week period when peated spirit is produced there, the whisky joins the distillery’s core range and will be available to the public from today.

Crafted using water from Loch Katrine, 100% Scottish barley malted with Highland peat, and matured for over six years in the finest oak casks, Fortnight is bottled at 46%, presented in its natural color, and non-chill filtered to preserve its distinctive character.

On the nose, the peated whisky reveals gentle smoke interwoven with notes of stone fruit and vanilla, while the palate features bright citrus and heather honey, before segueing toward a finish redolent of warm spice and lingering peat.

“Fortnight captures an exciting moment of contrast in our annual calendar, and brings a new peated dimension to our classic Lowland style that we’ve been eager to explore,” said Distillery Manager Alistair McDonald. “This whisky has been a labour of love, produced with the same unwavering attention and precision as every drop we distil, and we’re delighted to finally share it with the world.”

Fortnight marks a significant evolution for Clydeside, and reinforces its growing reputation for whisky excellence. Its arrival follows the success of June’s limited-edition Clydeside Velvet Odyssey, a collaboration with independent venue SWG3 to celebrate the latter’s 20th anniversary.

Clydeside’s popular core range includes maiden release Stobcross, a marriage of bourbon and sherry casks, and Napier, named after the eponymous ‘Father of Clyde Shipbuilding’ Robert and matured exclusively in Oloroso sherry casks.