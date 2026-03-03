Cotswolds Distillery kooperiert mit Sipwell Brands im GTR

Um seine Präsenz im globalen Reiseeinzelhandel auszubauen, hat die Cotswolds Distillery mit dem Global Retail Spezialosten Sipwell Brands eine Partnerschaft geschlossen. Die Gin- und Whisky-Abfüllungen der Cotswolds Distillery sind bereits in über 35 Ländern erhältlich. Nun kommt noch der globale Reiseeinzelhandel hinzu.
Andrew Torrance, Direktor bei Sipwell Brands, sagte:
“GTR is fundamental to building premium spirits brands on a global scale.
“Cotswolds Distillery is a natural fit for Sipwell Brands, with an authentic story, a strong sense of place and outstanding liquid quality.
“Through this partnership, our focus is on widening distribution in travel retail and introducing more international travellers to a truly distinctive English distillery.”
Kerrin Egalka, Vertriebsleiterin der Cotswolds Distillery, ergänzte:
“GTR has become a strategically important growth channel for Cotswolds Distillery, driven by the increasing international recognition of both our brand and the Cotswolds region among travelling consumers.
“As we accelerate our global expansion, partnering with Sipwell provides the expertise and guidance needed to unlock further potential in the channel.”