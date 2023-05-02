Das sind die Fèis Ìle-Bottlings von Lagavulin und Caol Ila!

Frisch aus der Presseschmiede von Diageo erreicht uns die Ankündigung der Bottlings der Islay-Brennereien Caol Ila und Lagavulin zum Fèis Ìle 2023: Der 13 Jahre alte Caol Ila reiften in PX- und Oloroso-seasoned butts und wird 185 Pfund kosten, der 14 Jahre alte Lagavulin kommt aus amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche und wurde danach – eine Neuheit – in Armagnac-Casks gefinish. Er wird um 220 Pfund angeboten.

Bei Caol Ila wird es übrigens für Besucher ein eigenes Distillery Manager’s Bottling geben – Details folgen erst.

Hier die gesamten Details für Sie:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LAGAVULIN AND CAOL ILA LAUNCH FÈIS ÌLE 2023 LIMITED EDITIONS

Fèis Ìle returns for a fabulous week filled with great music and whisky. To celebrate, Islay distilleries Lagavulin and Caol Ila are launching the festival exclusive Single Malt Scotch whiskies. Both bottles will be available to purchase from each distillery at their respective days during the festival.

Each bottle was carefully selected by the distillery teams to reflect the distilleries’ history and highlight their unique characters.

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2023 13-Year-Old marks a new dawn as the distillery hosts the festival for the first time from its new visitor experience. The limited-edition bottling has been matured in Pedro Ximénez / Oloroso seasoned butts, imparting delightful, sweet and fruit notes that complement the peat and peppery spice typical of the Islay distillery.

A dash of water emphasises the smooth sweetness and bring in more saltiness and smokiness flavours, taming the Islay heat.

Sam Hale, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said,

“Fèis Ìle is always a remarkable time for us and we’re so excited to host it for the first time in our new visitor experience. This bottling is a special one for the team and we’re looking forward to raising a glass together with our fans”.

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2023 13-Year-Old is bottled at 60.4% ABV, with an RSP of £185, available to be purchased solely from the distillery. To mark this year’s festival special significance for the distillery, Caol Ila guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a unique and exclusive distillery manager’s bottling. More details to be revealed soon.

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2023 14-Year-Old is a unique bottling, matured in a balanced combination of American and European Oak and, for the first time, finished in Armagnac casks. This complex bottling maintains Lagavulin’s iconic spirit character, whilst offering a fruitier twist that is balanced by its signature smoke.

A drop of water highlights the thick, smooth spirited sweetness counteracted by a peppery spice.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said

“Lagavulin Fèis Ìle is always a celebration for us all on Islay and as we come together to share a dram this year’s release is no different. This combination of casks is a special nod to our team near and far as we continue to surprise our fans with unexpected flavours and twists on their favourite whisky.”

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2023 14-Year-Old is bottled at 58.4% ABV, with an RSP of £220, available to be purchased exclusively from the distillery.