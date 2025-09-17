Doppel-Release: Ballantine’s True Music Icons III – Gorillaz und KISS

Gleich zwei neue Abfüllungen von Ballantine’s stellt Chivas Brothers in zwei Presseaussendungen vor, die wir in einem Artikel zusammengefasst haben: Ballantine’s True Music Icons III – Gorillaz und Ballantine’s True Music Icons III – KISS. Die beiden Blends werden ab Oktober in „ausgesuchten“ Märkten weltweit verfügbar sein – es würde verwundern, wenn Deutschland da ncht dabei wäre.

Mehr zu den beiden Bottlings und zu den Bands hier:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BALLANTINE’S UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION GORILLAZ BOTTLE FEATURING NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN ARTWORK

17 September 2025: Ballantine’s, the world’s second most popular Scotch whisky*, unveils the latest limited-edition from its annual True Music Icons series that celebrates groundbreaking artists who have shaped music culture.

This year, the collection celebrates Gorillaz – one of the most pioneering and visually iconic bands in modern music. A global phenomenon known for their genre-blending sound, musical and visual innovation, and boundary-pushing creativity; the four Gorillaz band members Murdoc Niccals, 2D, Russel Hobbs and Noodle perfectly reflect Ballantine’s spirit of staying true to who they are.

Arriving during a landmark season for the band, this release marks 25 years of Gorillaz’s cultural impact. The limited-edition design reveals a never-before-seen illustration of the band, created exclusively for Ballantine’s by British artist and Gorillaz co-founder, Jamie Hewlett, that brings Gorillaz unmistakable band members to life on the bottle. A true collector’s item, it’s a standout addition to any drinks collection and a must-have for whisky lovers and music fans alike.

With a global following and a career built on collaboration, creative innovation and visual storytelling, Gorillaz continue to push the boundaries of how music is made and experienced. This collection celebrates the band’s far-reaching impact across sound, visual art, and culture.

Paul-Andre Vacheron, Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s at Chivas Brothers, commented:

“This edition of True Music Icons continues our commitment to celebrating artists who defy convention. At Ballantine’s, we’ve always stood for those who stay true to who they are, and this Gorillaz collection is a toast to their pioneering spirit and the impact they’ve made in music. The True Music Icons series continues to offer fans a unique way to celebrate the artists they love by recognising their impact, ongoing influence, and adding something special to their collection.

Previous editions of the True Music Icons collection have celebrated some of the most influential artists of all time – from the 2023 collection honouring AC/DC and Queen, to the 2024 tribute to Elton John and John Lennon – each embodying Ballantine’s Stay True ethos in their own iconic way.

The Ballantine’s True Music Icons Gorillaz bottle will be available in select markets around the world from October 2025. For more information visit www.ballantines.com or follow @ballantines.

About Gorillaz:

Created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and Japanese guitar prodigy Noodle, Gorillaz were formed following a collision of mishaps, meetings and pure luck to seize the title of biggest virtual band in the world with the release of their eponymous debut album Gorillaz in 2001. Based at Kong Studios in West London, the band settled into a life of musical innovation with an extraordinary roster of collaborators, a list that includes musical legends, geniuses and future stars from Elton John to Little Simz, MF Doom to Jean-Michel Jarre, Grace Jones to Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis to Sidiki Diabaté, plus so many more. Gorillaz is a truly global phenomenon, achieving success in entirely new and unique ways, touring the world and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor, along the way. The band is recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

The band has released eight studio albums: Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018), Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez (2020) and Cracker Island (2023). www.gorillaz.com

BALLANTINE’S CELEBRATES ROCK LEGENDS KISS WITH LIMITED-EDITION TRUE MUSIC ICONS BOTTLE

17 September 2025: Ballantine’s, the world’s second most popular Scotch whisky*, unveils the latest limited-edition from its annual True Music Icons series that celebrates groundbreaking artists who have shaped music culture.

This year, the collection celebrates KISS, one of the most legendary and influential rock bands in music history. Known for their explosive style and unshakable identity, KISS has spent decades pushing boundaries and doing things their own way.

The limited-edition bottle reveals bold visuals inspired by Destroyer – one of KISS’s most iconic album covers – reimagined on a bottle of Ballantine’s Finest. The design is theatrical, unmistakably KISS, and pays tribute to a pivotal moment in the band’s legacy and rock history, making it a true collector’s item for whisky lovers and music fans alike.

The launch comes ahead of an exciting season for the band, with their much-anticipated return to the stage at KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas this November – a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army fan club.

With a fiercely loyal global following and a legacy built on rejecting conformity, reinvention, and creative freedom, KISS embodies Ballantine’s unapologetic ethos around celebrating those who stay true to themselves. This bold collaboration captures the essence of the band – whose larger-than-life persona has left a lasting imprint on both music and culture.

Paul-Andre Vacheron, Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s at Chivas Brothers, commented:

“This edition of True Music Icons continues our commitment to celebrating artists who defy convention. At Ballantine’s, we’ve always stood for those who stay true to who they are, and this KISS collection is a toast to the bands iconic style and personality and the impact they’ve made in music. The True Music Icons series continues to offer fans a unique way to pay tribute to the artists they love by celebrating their legacy, ongoing impact, and adding something special to their collection.”

Previous editions of the True Music Icons collection have celebrated some of the most influential artists of all time – from the 2023 collection honouring AC/DC and Queen, to the 2024 tribute to Elton John and John Lennon – each embodying Ballantine’s Stay True ethos in their own iconic way.

The Ballantine’s True Music Icons KISS bottle will be available in select markets around the world from October 2025. For more information visit www.ballantines.com or follow @ballantines.

About KISS:

During the band’s 50-year history, KISS was known for exceptional and first-of-its-kind fan events that always put the fans first. Events like the Kiss Kruise were yearly fan get-togethers that created a community and connection to the band. With the band’s final shows on “The End of The Road” world tour, KISS Army members have anxiously awaited news of continued exciting events.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. Stream KISS music here: https://Stream.lnk.to/KissPR