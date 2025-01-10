Freitag, 10. Januar 2025, 16:51:35
Dr. Alan Rutherford OBE tritt als Compass Box Chairman zurück – Neil Everitt folgt nach

Rutherford war 18 Jahre lang Chairman - sein Nachfolger ist der Gründer von Brockmans Gin

Personelle Veränderung beim Whiskyblender Compass Box. Nach dem Abgang von John Glaser im letzten Jahr wird nun laut einem Bericht in The Spirits Business am 31. März der langjährige Chairman Dr. Alan Rutherford nach 18 Jahren von seinem Posten zurücktreten und in Zukunft weiter als Konsulent für das Unternehmen tätig sein. Sein Nachfolger wird Neil Everitt, der Gründer von Brockmans Gin.

Rutherford, der auf eine fünf Jahrzehnte lange Karriere im Whiskybusiness zurückblicken kann, zu seinem Abgang:

 “Serving as chairman of Compass Box has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. The team’s dedication to creativity and craftsmanship is unparalleled, and I am confident the company’s best days are still ahead. I am honoured to remain involved as an advisor and to watch Compass Box continue to push the boundaries of whisky making.”

Am 1. April 2025 wird Neil Everitt die Rolle des Chairman von Compass Box bekleiden. Sein Statement dazu:

“I have long admired Compass Box for its bold approach to whisky making and its dedication to craftsmanship and creativity. It is a privilege to follow in Alan’s footsteps and to work with such a talented team. I look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success and exploring new opportunities for growth.”

SourceThe Spirits Business
