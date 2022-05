Duncan Taylor mit zwei neuen „Rarest of the Rare“-Abfüllungen

Über PR Newsire stellt der schottische Whisky-Spezialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky seine neuen Abfüllungen vor. Im Rahmen seines Portfolios „Rarest of the Rare“ erscheinen ein 51-jähriger Kinclaith sowie ein 50-jähriger Caperdonich. Beide wurden 1969 destilliert, Beide wurden in handgefertigte Glaskaraffen abgefüllt, und von Beiden sind nur jeweils weniger als 100 Flaschen verfügbar.

Die unverbindliche, für Groß-Britannien geltende Preisempfehlung beträgt für den Kinclaith £12,300 (nicht ganz 15.000 €), die für den Caperdonich beträgt £10,750 nicht ganz 13.000 €. Die Möglichkeit eines Kaufs wird mittels einer Verlosung vergeben, die Anmeldemöglichkeit hierzu finden Sie auf therarest.duncantaylor.com. Alle weiteren Infos zu diesen Abfüllungen sowie zu den Destillerien Kinclaith und Caperdonich finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

DUNCAN TAYLOR SCOTCH WHISKY RELEASE TWO VERY RARE WHISKIES

HUNTLY, Scotland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Scotch whisky company, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, has released two very special whiskies as part of their ‚Rarest of the Rare‘ portfolio.

Dating back to 1969, the launch of a Kinclaith 51-year-old and Caperdonich 50-year-old form part of a collection of rare whisky casks from closed distilleries, that Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has matured in their warehouse for half a century.

Both whiskies have notable histories; Kinclaith’s transitory existence ended in 1975 and production of Caperdonich from Rothes finished in 2002.

These sought-after whiskies are rarely released and it’s the first time that the Aberdeenshire bottler has launched drams dating back over 50 years.

Kinclaith’s origins date back as far as 1957. Located on the south side of the river Clyde, this small malt distillery was housed within the massive Strathclyde grain distillery complex. The vital ingredients were all locally procured and the liquid matured in a combination of American and European oak casks, producing some of the finest malt whisky over an 18-year period. Unfortunately, it was closed in 1975 and demolished to make way for an extension being built at Strathclyde.

Caperdonich’s conception dates back much further to 1898. Mothballed for approximately six decades Caperdonich’s production was reinstated in 1965 to fulfil demand for Glen Grant, culminating in the expansion of the Caperdonich distillery site in 1967. The new pot stills were steam heated which was a very modern technology at the time and the whisky was given a new appellation in 1966, Caperdonich. The name was chosen after its water source.

A limited release of less than 100 handcrafted glass decanters is available of each whisky worldwide. The bottles will be individually numbered and engraved as well as housed in a beautiful lockable framed box, inside a brushed stainless steel carry case.

The 50-year-old Caperdonich delivers tasting notes that are beautifully malty and sweet. On the palate you’ll find a frothy caramel latte topped with cinnamon. A long-lasting finish of soft gentle warm spices and sweet toasted oak notes round it off.

The 51-year-old Kinclaith is full gold in colour and on the nose has fragrant sweet oak notes. Even after 50 years the cask remains active offering seasonal spices of clove and cinnamon with remarkable freshness. It’s a beautifully structured whisky, with the cask and distillate in perfect harmony.

Commenting on the launch, Chairman Euan Shand, said;