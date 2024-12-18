Exklusiv: Richard Paterson über sein Engagement bei Wolfcraig

Dass selbst für Whiskygrößen wie Richard Paterson und Ian MacMillan in Sachen Whisky nicht immer alles nach Plan läuft, beweist die Geschichte der Marke Wolfcraig. Während die Marke sich bereits mit ausgezeichneten Whiskys am Markt etablieren konnte, müssen die Industrieveteranen immer noch auf eine Baugenehmigung für ihre geplante Brennerei warten.

In diesem Interview dreht sich aber alles um die Marke Wolfcraig, ihre Entstehung und den Prozess, die Fässer für den Wolfcraig Whisky zu finden und zu blenden. Aber auch die Entwicklung der Whiskyindustrie und seine persönlichen Erfahrungen finden darin Eingang. Das Interview bringen wir in der englischsprachigen Originalfassung.

Wir bedanken uns beim österreichischen Importeur Weisshaus für die freundliche Unterstützung beim Zustandekommen des Interviews

How did the founding of Wolfcraig come about?

In 2017, a former Managing Director of Whyte & Mackay, Michael Lunn, and his entrepreneur son, Jamie, came up with the idea to create an iconic whisky brand together that would be introduced to the luxury market.

With Jamie leading the company and Michael overseeing as Chairman, they needed an experienced whisky maker to join the team to complete the foundations of the company.

As I had worked with Michael for 17 years at Whyte & Mackay, and we had always had a good working relationship and I had always appreciated his relentless energy, I was excited to take up this new opportunity in 2020. Sadly since then, Michael has passed away but Jamie and I continue to build Wolfcraig to ensure his spirit and legacy lives on.

What personally attracted you to help shape this brand?

I liked everything about it – who was involved and the opportunity to create a brand from scratch, along with a new story to tell through the Wolfcraig Legend, was something that I found exciting.

What sets Wolfcraig apart from other whisky brands?

I see it as 3 things – the story, the people, the expertise.

The Wolfcraig Legend is totally unique. It speaks to the spirit of Scotland, the spirit of unity and protecting what is precious to you. These are all values I live by and really believe in.

Wolfcraig gave me an opportunity in the industry I have never had before – to partner up with a fellow Master Blender who has been in the industry just as long as me!! My good friend, Ian Macmillan and I, have both been Master Blenders for over 50 years and we knew that combining our knowledge and expertise would set us apart from every other brand on the market.

Whisky Blending is an alchemy, it is an art, and I knew Ian and I would work well together to create an inimitable partnership.

Can you tell us more about the maturation process and the selection of casks you use for your whiskies?

For sourcing our whisky stocks, Ian and I have been all over Scotland, personally tasting and testing every single cask before we purchase them. For our 30YO first release, we rejected more whiskies than we selected, because we knew we had to get it absolutely right for our inaugural release.

That first trip we did together we ended up in freezing cold warehouses searching for the real gems of casks at the back that had been forgotten about. That is what Wolfcraig means to us, seeking out and finding the very best there is, and we need to be there in person to make sure it meets our full expectations.

We have a unique cask maturation programme for every one of our releases. This is a great thing about working in a small team we have full control with every aspect from its maturation to its final bottling.

Having both worked in the industry for over 50 years, Ian and I have obviously built up a vast portfolio of contacts, one in particular is our close working relationship over many years with Vasyma at Bodega San Andres in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. They were able to provide us with the most compatible, aged sherries for our rare whiskies.

As I always say, “The Cask is King”, and this brings that extra level of luxury and refinement to our whiskies.

What are your long-term visions for Wolfcraig, and what can whisky lovers look forward to in the coming years?

We are taking the highest quality Single Malts and Grains and blending them to meet our aspirations, one reason why our selection process is meticulously followed. As you are fully aware, we are living in a very competitive world and that is why we must ensure that we are creating only the very highest quality products possible. At the end of the day, it is our reputation that is on the line and therefore nothing will be released until it fulfils our quality objectives.

You have been in the whisky industry for over 50 years. What have been the most significant changes you have observed during this time, and how have they influenced your work as a Master Blender?

Obviously over the last 50 years I have seen many changes taking place in the Scotch Whisky industry. Two in particular stand out – the first is the change from the demand for blended whiskies to single malts. Even though blended whisky still accounts for around 90% of sales, the demand for Single Malts, in particular aged Single Malts, continues to rise. The second most important factor to me is when the whisky festivals commenced in 1997 and 1998 in Frankfurt and New York respectively. Today, particularly every whisky capital around the world now has their own whisky festival which in turn has brought a greater awareness of Scotch Whisky, something we should be immensely proud of.

Is there a particular creation that you are especially proud of, or one that holds special significance for you?

There are many creations that I am extremely proud of, from the aged Dalmore’s up to 64 years old to the recreation of the Shackleton Mackinlay’s Blended Malt, to our first aged Wolfcraig blend 30 years old which went on to win at Gold Medal. All of these, as well as many others, I am immensely proud of.

What was the biggest difference for you between working for established brands like Dalmore and your role in developing a new brand like Wolfcraig?

To be perfectly honest, there is no difference. The passion which I have, and have always had, whether it be creating a Single Malt or a Blended Whisky is applied both to The Dalmore and to Wolfcraig. Unless it achieves the highest quality, it will never be released. At the end of the day, it is my reputation which is built on producing only the best.

At Wolfcraig, you work closely with Ian Macmillan. How does this collaboration work, and who is responsible for what?

The collaboration is a perfect partnership. Between we have over 100 years experience in the Scotch Whisky industry and we work together to allow Wolfcraig to shine.

Which Wolfcraig whisky should everyone try at least once?

The Wolfcraig expressions are all very different with their own individual characteristics, whether it be the 14 years old, the 35 blended grain or the 30 year old premium blend, taken at the right time, right place they all deserve to be drunk more than once.