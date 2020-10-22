Donnerstag, 22. Oktober 2020, 13:38:02
PR: Wolfcraig Distillery ernennt Richard Paterson zum Master Blender

Diese Aufgabe wird er parallel zu seiner Arbeit bei Whyte & Mackay wahrnehmen

Anfang des Monats durften wir Ihnen bereits die Wolfcraig Distillery vorstellen. Hinter der Brennerei, die in Stirling entstehen soll, stehen Michael Lunn, ehemaliger Vorsitzender und Geschäftsführer der Whyte and Mackay Group und die Co-Direktoren John Moore und Jamie Lunn. An der Seite des Managementteams stehen Dr. Alan Rutherford, ehemaliger Produktionsleiter bei Diageo, der frühere Betriebsleiter von Bacardi UK, Iain Lochhead, und der Master Distiller Ian Macmillan. Heute gibt die Brennerei bekannt, dass sie Richard Paterson zum Master Blender der Wolfcraig Distillery ernennen.

Richard Paterson blickt auf 55 Jahre Erfahrung und Wissen im Bereich des Blendens von Whisky zurück. Seit dem 14. September 1970 ist er bei Whyte & Mackay tätig, wurde bereits mit 26 Jahren Master Blender und hat mit seiner Arbeit als „The Nose“ den Rang einer Whiskyikone erlangt. Erst im letzten Monat kündigte er an, bei Whyte & Mackay kürzer treten zu wollen und sich nur auf The Dalmore zu fokussieren (wir berichteten).

Alle weiteren Informationen und Hintergründe zu der neuen Aufgabe von Richard Paterson und mehr zu The Wolfcraig Distillery finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

WOLFCRAIG DISTILLERY APPOINTS RICHARD PATERSON AS ITS MASTER BLENDER

Wolfcraig Distillery has appointed Richard Paterson as its Master Blender, alongside his continuing commitments with Whyte & Mackay with whom he recently celebrated his 50th anniversary.

Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Richard is a third generation Master Blender and is rightly regarded as one of the greatest whisky makers of his generation. Nicknamed “the nose” for his olfactory skills he is a giant of the Scotch Whisky industry.

Inspiring, passionate and sometimes unconventional, Richard’s tenacity in pushing boundaries has driven him to develop some of the world’s most collectable and valuable Single Malts.

There are few in the Scotch industry past or present who can equal Richard’s knowledge and experience having been garlanded with a plethora of distinguished awards from across the Scotch Industry including the Icon of Whisky Lifetime Achievement, Winner of the ‘Spirit of Scotland’ Trophy and his induction into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame.

It is Richard’s continued passion for Scotch Whisky which drew him to the Wolfcraig project, and to play a leading role in the foundation of a new distillery, in the heart of Scotland.

Richard Paterson, said:

“This will be an opportunity for me to use all the knowledge I have learned over 55 years in the business to create a truly exceptional Highland Single Malt, one that can be enjoyed the world over.”

Wolfcraig Distillery is being spearheaded by founders Michael Lunn former Chairman and Chief Executive of Whyte and Mackay Group, John Moore and Jamie Lunn. Working alongside Richard and the management team are a trio of industry experts including Dr Alan Rutherford OBE, former Production Director at Diageo, Director Iain Lochhead former Bacardi UK Operations, and Master Distiller Ian Macmillan.

Michael Lunn of Wolfcraig, said:

“We are honoured and proud to welcome Richard as Wolfcraig’s Master Blender. Together with our already formidable team his knowledge, commitment and long-term vision will help establish the Wolfcraig brand both at home and internationally.”

The Wolfcraig Distillery project recently submitted an application for a new whisky experience near Stirling that will incorporate the distillery, an interactive, education-focused family visitor attraction, private tasting room and 180-cover bistro restaurant and bar.

The distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in addition to a range of other associated spirits.

