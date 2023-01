Michael Lunn, Mitbegründer der Wolfcraig Distillery, im Alter von 80 Jahren verstorben

Die Whiskywelt trauert um den früheren CEO von Whyte & Mackay und einem der Gründer der Wolfcraig Distillery, Michael Lunn. Er wurde 80 Jahre alt.

Gemeinsam mit Richard Paterson OBE und Ian Macmillan sowie John Moore und seinem Sohn Jamie Lunn gründete er die Whiskymarke Wolfcraig Distillers.

Sein Geschäftspartner Richard Paterson über Michael Lunn:

“We met back in 1978, when he was Whyte & Mackay’s marketing director,” Paterson recalled. “He was young, energetic and full of drive with a relentless passion to succeed, determined to make his mark.

“This attitude would never leave him. It is truly remarkable that even in his 80th year he was able to join us for our weekly board meeting in his final days; his passionate drive was still very much in evidence. Michael was clearly still a man on a mission to bring the same success to Wolfcraig as he had done for the brands of Whyte & Mackay.

“He will be greatly missed, but his spirit will always be with us.”