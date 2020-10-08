PR: Pläne für The Wolfcraig Distillery veröffentlicht

In den Highlnds, genauer in Stirling, soll mit The Wolfcraig Distillery eine neue Destillerie entstehen. Wie in der englischsprachigen Pressemiteilung zu lesen ist, die wir heute erhielten, wurde das Wolfcraig Distillery-Projekt von Michael Lunn, ehemaliger Vorsitzender und Geschäftsführer der Whyte and Mackay Group und den Co-Direktoren John Moore und Jamie Lunn gegründet. An der Seite des Managementteams stehen Dr. Alan Rutherford, ehemaliger Produktionsleiter bei Diageo, der frühere Betriebsleiter von Bacardi UK, Iain Lochhead, und der Master Distiller Ian Macmillan.

Mit dem Bau der Brennerei soll, wenn das Genehmigungsverfahren es zulässt, im nächsten Frühjahr begonnen werden. Die Eröffnung soll im Sommer 2022 erfolgen. Geplant ist die Beschäftigung von 50 Vollzeitmitarbeiter. Die Brennerei wird eine Kapazität von bis zu 1,5 Millionen Litern Spirituosen pro Jahr haben. Sie umfasst neben der Produktion auch eine interaktive Attraktion für Familienbesucher, einen privaten Verkostungsraum sowie ein Bistro-Restaurant und Bar mit 180 Plätzen.

Alle weiteren Informationen sowie Statements von Michael Lunn, des MPs für Stirling Alyn Smith sowie von Marion MacAllister, Gemeinderätin von Cambusbarron finden Sie folgend:

PLANS REVEALED FOR £15M WOLFCRAIG WHISKY DISTILLERY AND VISITOR ATTRACTION IN STIRLING

Stirling could benefit from a £15 million investment thanks to a proposed new Scotch Whisky distillery by Wolfcraig.

The application lays out plans for a new whisky experience near Stirling that will incorporate the distillery, an interactive, education-focused family visitor attraction, private tasting room and 180-cover bistro restaurant and bar.

The Wolfcraig Distillery project will tap into Stirling’s heritage and is founded by Michael Lunn, former Chairman and Chief Executive of Whyte and Mackay Group and co-directors John Moore and Jamie Lunn. Working alongside the management team will be a trio of industry experts including Dr Alan Rutherford OBE, former production director at Diageo who was awarded an OBE for his services to the Scotch whisky industry, former Bacardi UK Operations Director Iain Lochhead, and renowned master distiller Ian Macmillan.

Subject to planning approval, construction is expected to get underway in spring 2021 with the distillery set to open its doors in summer 2022. It is anticipated that the distillery will employ around 50 full-time staff members.

The building, designed by Opfer Logan Architects, will maximise its location, showcasing a stunning vista across to the iconic Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle. It will also harness the latest technologies to ensure that sustainability is at its core.

The distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in addition to a range of other associated spirits.

The development aims to further establish the city as a major food and drink tourist destination and will complement existing local attractions like Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument, the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre and Blair Drummond Safari Park. Wolfcraig Distillery also plans to operate a shuttle service between the distillery, the train station and Stirling Castle to work closely with these hubs.

Initial private investment has been secured with further investment opportunities being made available to the public via a variety of Founder Membership packages, allowing for Scotch Whisky enthusiasts to become a part of the Wolfpack from the outset.

Commenting on the plans, Michael Lunn said:

“Our distillery will encourage visitors and tourists to spend more time in and around Stirling, helping to boost both the local and national economies. In addition to producing a premium Highland Single Malt, we want to offer a state-of-the-art immersive experience for people of all ages and knowledge levels. Our research indicates the distillery could attract around 90,000 visitors in its first year given its proximity to Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

The distillery’s interactive visitor centre will showcase tales of Scotland’s national drink, as well as bringing Stirling’s colourful past to life. In addition to tours, plans are also being made to offer a range of different experiences and masterclasses.

Michael added:

“There has been excellent support for the project so far, from local community groups to the public sector and we are looking forward to taking the next step in Wolfcraig’s exciting journey.”

MP for Stirling, Alyn Smith, said:

“My priority since my election is to support jobs and investment, and my view is that this is a great opportunity for Gargunnock, Cambusbarron and Stirling as a whole.

“Obviously there are details to be worked out and I will consult locals to ensure their views are heard but I have examined this proposal and I think there is great potential for a top quality, local, sustainable business which will be good news for farmers, locals and visitors.”

Marion MacAllister, Cambusbarron Community Council, said: