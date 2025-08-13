Glen Scotia stellt neuen Glen Scotia 12yo vor – Beginn eines neuen Markenauftritts

Die Core Range von Glen Scotia erfährt eine neue, permanente Ergänzung: Der Glen Scotia 12yo gesellt sich nun zu den Abfüllungen im Alter von 10, 15, 18 und 25 Jahren. Er soll die „unverwechselbar reichhaltigen und küstennahen Noten“ der Destillerie mit sich bringen.

Präsentiert wird der neue Glen Scotia 12yo in blau und kalweißen Farben, die an die Mauern und die Eingangstüre zum Dunnage Warehouse erinnern sollen. Laut Kevin Wood, dem Global Brand Manager von Glen Scotia, wird damit der Beginn eines neuen Kapitels für Glen Scotia eingeläutet:

“The launch of the new 12-year-old and our refreshed brand identity marks an exciting new chapter for Glen Scotia. The new 12-year-old is quintessentially Glen Scotia – from the royal blue and chalk white packaging referencing our dunnage door and exterior wall, to the bold Campbeltown character within, bursting with tropical fruit flavours that are perfectly balanced with our maritime influence.“

Der Glen Scotia 12yo reifte vollständig in first fill Bourbon Casks, und wird laut Iain McAlister, dem Distillery Manager, das Herz der neuen Core Range.

“This expression perfectly captures our signature style and embodies the ethos of Glen Scotia – a small, passionate team honouring traditional methods to create bold, distinctive flavours that we’re proud to share with the world.”

Mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, wird der neue Glen Scotia 12yo in UK um 45 Pfund verkauft. Der Preis bei uns steht noch nicht fest, wir werden aber darüber natürlich berichten, sobald der Importeur HaWe Bremen uns dazu Informationen zukommen lässt.

Die Tasting notes

Nose

Opens with fresh sea air, honeyed vanilla, and hints of exotic tropical fruit.

Palate

Wonderful layers of caramelized sugar, tangy citrus and vibrant pineapple, balanced by subtle toasted oak and maritime character.

Finish

Long and warming, with gentle notes of cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg spice.