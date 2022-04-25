Glengoyne veröffentlicht älteste Abfüllung bislang: Glengoyne 53yo

Gerade einmal 100 Flaschen gibt es vom Glengoyne 53yo, der bereits exklusiv für den chinesischen Duty Free veröffentlicht wurde, nun aber über die nächsten Monate noch in anderen ausgewählten Travel Retail Outlets erscheinen wird.

Mit einem Preis von 26.000 Pfund kommt der in einem Kristalldecanter mit 45,8% vol. abgefüllte Whisky in einer Eichenschatulle, und ihm beigegeben ist ein 25ml Sample.

Weiters schreibt die Brennerei Glengoyne dazu auf ihrer Webseite:

Glengoyne 53 Years Old offers a very special opportunity to own a piece of Glengoyne history.

This highly limited-edition single malt is the epitome of Glengoyne Distillery’s unhurried and uncompromising approach to whisky making. This exceptional whisky has unique richness and depth of aromas and flavours, a reflection of its slow maturation for over 50 years at Glengoyne Distillery.

Glengoyne 53 Years Old is presented in a beautiful hand-blown glass decanter which features an engraved goose, representing the migration of geese to the Glen each winter. The decanter is presented in a stunning solid oak display box which, as an industry-first, is designed to be put to a second use once the whisky is finished, allowing drinkers to personalise the box and remove the inner fittings, ready to house other treasures.