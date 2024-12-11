Gründer der Oxford Artisanal Distillery will alte Produktionsstätte wiederbeleben

Die Oxford Artisanal Distillery hat eine bewegte Geschichte: Nach ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2017 gab es eine Minderheitsbeteiligung von Diageo an ihr, danach kaufte Diageo die gesamte Firma auf, benannte sie in Fielden Whisky um und zog mit ihr nach Yorkshire, um dort die Produktion fortzusetzen. Die ursprüngliche Brennerei in Oxford stand danach leer.

Das wiederum willte der Gründer, Tom Nicolson, der im Zuge der Beteiligung durch Diageo das Unternehmen verließ, nicht einfach so hinnehmen und startete im Sommer dieses Jahres eine Kampagne zur Rettung der ursprünglichen Brennerei. Jetzt hat er die Oxford Spirit Co gegründet und wird am Freitag ein Angebot zur Miete der alten Produktionsstätte an die Oxford City Council abgeben, um dort Gin, Rye Whisky und andere Spirituosen zu produzieren. Aber der Platz soll laut den Vorstellungen der Angebotssteller auch ein Platz für die Gemeinschaft werden, mit Events, Master Classes, einer Bar und einem Restaurant.

Ein Sprecher von Oxford Spirit Co sagte dazu:

“We are thrilled that the bid has been launched and are looking forward with great enthusiasm to submitting our proposals.

“We are grateful to the council for giving us this opportunity to retain a city distillery and hope they will be as excited as we are with our plans to develop it into a major local amenity and visitor attraction. We are committed to Oxford and our business plan has growth built in – this is a forever distillery.

“We are fully aware that this is a competitive process, and the decision makers will be looking at all options. We are just thankful that this tender opens the possibility of keeping a distillery at this special site. If we are successful, locals and visitors will enjoy spectacular views of Oxford’s dreaming spires while sampling the very best home-grown spirits and other local delights for many years to come.”