J. P. Wiser’s bringt 27 Jahre alten kanadischen Whisky mit Finish in Mizunara Casks

Auch in Kanada setzt man auf Premiumisierung, wenn man sich den neuesten Release von J. P. Wiser’s ansieht: Dort, aus derm Destillerie in Windsor, Ontario, bringt man nun einen 27 Jahre alten kanadischen Whisky auf den Markt, der ein Finish in 100% Mizunara-Fässern erhalten hat.

1000 Flaschen davon wurden abgefüllt, und der J.P. Wiser’s Mizunara Oak wird ab heute, allerdings nur in Kanada, verkauft. Sein Preis: umgerechnet 370 Euro.

Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

J.P. Wiser’s Releases the Most Premium Canadian Whisky Expression in History!

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ – J.P. Wiser’s, award-winning Canadian whisky brand, announces the release of its most exceptional whisky to date: the 27-Year-Old Canadian Whisky finished in 100% Japanese Mizunara oak casks – a first-of-its-kind expression that redefines luxury and rarity in Canadian whisky.

This limited edition is not only a milestone for Canadian whisky, but also an ode to patience, perseverance, and rarity. The Mizunara oak tree, native to Japan, requires 150–200 years of growth before it can be harvested. Unlike other oak species, Mizunara grows with twisting, multi-angled limbs, making it incredibly difficult to source pieces large enough to craft full casks. While most whiskies on the market rely on Mizunara oak inserts, this release is uniquely matured in full Mizunara casks, infusing a flavour complexity that few have experienced.

„We set out to create something truly extraordinary, and to see our whisky that was finished in Mizunara oak hold its own among the rarest spirits in the world is a proud moment not just for me as a blender, but for Canadian whisky as a whole. This isn’t just another release for us, it’s a collector’s piece and a celebration of what’s possible when you respect time, tradition, and a little risk-taking in the pursuit of something remarkable. It represents a rare intersection of heritage and craftsmanship that may never be replicated in exactly the same way again“ Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery.

Aged for 27 years and finished in these extraordinary casks, the whisky delivers a bold and complex cask strength profile with an unmistakable palate. The mighty oak imparts layers of plum, almond, fig, sandalwood, black tea, and honey – flavours revered for their depth and elegance.

„This whisky is proof that Canadian craftsmanship belongs on the world stage. It demonstrates the confidence, creativity, and determination of our brand to push beyond boundaries while staying true to our roots. This release is not only about celebrating where we’ve come from, but also about opening the door to what comes next,“

said Maura Cowan, Vice President of Marketing at Corby Spirit and Wine.

With only 1,000 bottles of J.P. Wiser’s Mizunara Oak produced, this launch will be offered first through the J.P. Wiser’s online store, and available nationally at select liquor retailers across Canada beginning Friday, October 3, 2025.

The Mizunara Oak Expression is priced at $599.95 CAD, reflecting not only the 27 years of patient maturation, but also the extraordinary rarity of Mizunara oak full cask finishing.

About J.P. Wiser’s

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser’s Whisky is one of Canada’s oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.