Jack Daniel’s Sammlung erzielt bei Versteigerung bemerkenswertes Ergebnis

Eine Sammlung von Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey erzielte bei einer Versteigerung des Auktionshauses Gildings £6.250, umgerechnet etwa 7250€, inklusive Gebühren. Dies sei bemerkenswert bei einer Whiskey-Marke, deren Standard im Supermarkt für £30 erhältlich ist. So kommentiert Gildings‘ Direktor und Wein-, Whisky- und Spirituosenspezialist Will Gilding das Auktionsergebnis, wie wir in der Pressemitteilung lesen, die uns heute zugesandt wurde.



Die Jack Daniel’s Kollektion stellte ein in Großbritannien ansässiger Sammler auf seinen Auslandsreisen zwischen Mitte der 1990er und Anfang der 2000er Jahre zusammen. Mit vielen Abfüllungen in limitierter Auflage, teilte man sie in 18 Lose auf. Die herausragenden Lose waren:

Ein Set von drei „Scenes from Lynchburg“-Abfüllungen – Schätzwert 500 bis 800 £, verkauft für 1.488 £

Drei identische Flaschen der „Master Distiller Collection“ in individuellen Präsentationsdosen – Schätzwert £150 bis 200, verkauft für £806

eine Flaschenreplik „Ghent Belgium“ – verkauft für £570

eine Abfüllung zum 150. Geburtstag aus dem Jahr 2000 – verkauft für £545

Mehr zur Auktion, ihren Ergebnisse und wie das Auktionshaus Gildings die Abfüllungen der größten und gängigsten Whisk(e)ymarken als mögliche Investition betrachtet, in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Jack Daniel’s collection sells for over £6,000 at auction

A collection of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey sold for an incredible £6,250, inclusive of charges, at an auction on October 25th.

The collection was acquired by a UK-based collector on trips abroad between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s. Featuring many limited edition bottlings, it formed 18 lots in an online auction of Wines, Spirits, Whisky & Miniatures at Leicestershire-based Gildings Auctioneers.

The standout lot in the sale was a set of three ‘Scenes from Lynchburg’ bottlings, which sold for £1,488 after being estimated at £500 – £800. Three identical ‚Master Distiller Collection‘ bottles in individual presentation tins also exceeded expectations by selling for £806 against an estimate of £150 – £200.

Other highlights included a ‚Ghent Belgium‘ replica bottle commemorating a gold medal awarded to the distillery in 1913 which sold for £570, and a 150th birthday bottling from 2000, which attracted a top bid of £545. Other items in the collection included an optics bottle, presentation sets and an advent calendar.

“This fantastic collection presented a great opportunity for Jack Daniel’s aficionados to get their hands on rare bottles of America’s most iconic spirit,” comments Gildings’ director and wine, whisky and spirits specialist, Will Gilding. “However, the prices collectors are willing to pay are even more striking considering that the contents of most of these limited edition bottlings are the standard Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, which you can pick up for under £30 in any UK supermarket.

“Jack Daniel’s cult-like following among its most diehard fans means limited edition bottles will always cost more in the first place and attract great interest when they come up at auction. This means that buying a special bottle should always prove to be a good 10-year investment” adds Will Gilding. “However, more generally, this goes to show that the biggest and most common brands of whiskies can pay dividends as well as lesser-known and rarer examples in this extremely buoyant area of collecting.”