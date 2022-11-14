King’s Inch bringt Single Cask Sherry Edition

Von King’s Inch wird es ab heute auch eine Single Cask Sherry Edition geben (über die Standard-Edition haben wir im Vorjahr berichtet). Sie ist allerdings nur in UK und direkt von der Webseite erhältlich – bei Interesse wird man sich also den Mühen des Eigenimports unterziehen müssen.

Hier die Infos dazu, die wir von Courageous Spirits erhalten haben (darunter auch die Ankündigung weiterer Einzelfassabfüllungen im nächsten Jahr:

King’s Inch Launches Single Cask Sherry Edition

Today (Monday 14th November 2022), Single Malt Whisky brand King’s Inch reveals its first Single Cask bottling; King’s Inch Single Cask Sherry Edition.

Bottled at high alcohol strength – 58% ABV – and without colouring or chill filtration, this Lowland Single Malt has spent 7 years maturing in a single ex-Oloroso Sherry Butt. Only 586 bottles have been produced.

The Single Cask release has been timed to mark the first anniversary since the King’s Inch brand launched in 2021. Whilst the core bottling of King’s Inch is a marriage of Single Malts matured in both ex-Oloroso Sherry and Tennessee Bourbon casks, this is the brand’s first exploration into the world of Single Cask Single Malts.

The recipe for King’s Inch Single Malt was developed by the late master distiller Jim Swan; it was one of his final commissions before he passed away in February 2017. The mantle of distillation was handed to experimental distiller Jack Mayo. Crafted at an undisclosed renowned Glasgow distillery, the new make spirit has been painstakingly designed for the best possible flavour extraction from the cask.

Marketing Manager Hannah Gladman says “We’re very excited to present our first Single Cask expression under the King’s Inch brand. Whilst our world is usually about marrying our ex-Oloroso Sherry cask stock with ex-Tennessee Bourbon, when we recently came to select casks for our next small batch, we felt certain casks were simply too good not to be enjoyed exactly as they have been found.“

The flavour profile is everything you would expect from a Sherry edition – anticipate macerated dark fruits with cream on the nose and warm wintery spices with crunchy Demerara sugar on the palate. A long finish carries the same rich sweetness. It’s the perfect dram for Christmas.

The brand has confirmed they plan to release further Single Cask expressions in 2023.

The Single Cask expression will retail at £75 and will be available to purchase from selected retailers across the UK, and from the King’s Inch website (www.kingsinch.com) from today.