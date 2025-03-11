Kingsbarns Distillery mit neuen ware houses

Der Lowland-Destillerie Kingsbarns, im Besitz der Wemyss-Familie, stehen neue Lagerhäuser für ihre befüllten Fässer zur Verfügung. Die Pläne für die neuen Lagerhäuser nahe Glenrothes reichte die Brennerei gemeinsam mit der Inchdairnie Distillery Anfang 2021 ein (wir berichteten). The spirits business berichtet heute, dass das endgültige Projekt umfasst vier Zolllager mit jeweils 1.000 Quadratmetern Fläche. In diesen können bald jeweils bis zu 14.400 Fässer gelagert werden – in der Summe also mehr 57.000.

Insgesamt investiert die Kingsbarns Distillery deutlich in den Ausbau ihrer Kapazitäten. Neben neuen ware houses soll auch die Produktion eine Erweiterung erhalten (wir berichteten). William Wemyss, Gründer und Vorsitzender von Wemyss Family Spirits, sagte:

“This is another major milestone for us, as these new warehouses allow us to bring a large portion of our maturing whisky under one roof, while significantly expanding our storage capacity.

“This project has been years in the making and marks the next natural step in our business’ evolution while also representing the confidence we have in the trajectory of growth we are currently on.

“As we continue to expand our production capabilities, securing the right infrastructure to support our ambitions is essential. These warehouses provide the space we need, not just for today, but for the long-term future of Wemyss Family Spirits.”