Laphroaig Cáirdeas PX Cask Strength 2021 ab nächster Woche online erhältlich

Wie uns unser Leser Jedi informiert, wird der Laphroaig Cáirdeas PX Cask Strength 2021 in der kommenden Woche online erhältlich sein.

Die neueste Ausgabe wird in der Info an die Friends of Laphroaig wie folgt beschrieben:

Der 2021 Cáirdeas ist eine besondere Abfüllung in Fassstärke mit einem einzigartigen Charakter, der durch eine besondere Tiefe und Komplexität besticht. Er reifte dreifach – anfangs in ex-Bourbonfässern aus amerikanischer Eiche, gefolgt von einer Lagerung in Quarter Casks und zu guter Letzt in Hogsheads aus europäischer Eiche, in denen vorher Pedro-Ximénez-Sherry lagerte.

Und von der offiziellen Seite zum Laphroaig Cáirdeas PX Cask Strength 2021 haben wir die folgenden Tasting Notes und Infos:

LAPHROAIG CÀIRDEAS PX CASK STRENGTH

58.9% ABV

Cask Details: Triple Matured – Ex-Bourbon Barrel followed by Quarter Casks followed by European Oak Perdo Ximenes Hogsheads.

Colour: Tawny.

Nose: Medicinal, nutty and sweet with notes of pine tar, strong almond and marzipan, hazelnut and praline character combine with candyfloss, stewed apple and toffee but also cherries, gooseberries and cinnamon.

Taste: Smoky and peaty with slightly ashy notes of cured ham and grilled bacon but also sweet and fruity flavours of Manuka honey, liquorice roots, but also cooked apples, malt and oak spices edging toward pencil shavings.

Finish: Still hot and spicy, with a touch of sea salt and dried seaweed.