Longmorn stellt ihren bisher ältesten Single Malt vor

Bereits zu Beginn des Jahres startete die Speyside-Brennerei Longmorn ihre neue Reihe der Single Batch Releases (wir berichteten), Longmorn 18 Year Old und Longmorn 22 Year Old werden jetzt mit dem bisher ältesten Single Malt der Destillerie ergänzt. Longmorn 30 Year Old reifte, wie auch die beiden jüngeren Single Batch Releases, in einer Kombination aus hogsheads und American Oak barrels. Abgefüllt in Fassstärke, ist dieser Malt Whisky der ultimative Ausdruck von Longmorn: perfekt ausgewogen mit einem langen, komplexen Abgang und eine passende Hommage an den verehrten Speyside-Stil, wie es in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung heißt, die Sie im Anschluss finden.

Longmorn 30 Year Old wird nur einmal im Jahr als Single Batch abgefüllt, die 2024er Ausgabe kostet 1.750 € und wird ab Mitte November 2024 weltweit über The Whisky Exchange erhältlich sein.

Mehr in der englischen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LONGMORN INTRODUCES ITS ‘ULTIMATE’ EXPRESSION AND OLDEST SINGLE MALT TO DATE

7th NOVEMBER 2024: Longmorn, the refined Speyside single malt is celebrating the launch of its oldest release to date; a new and outstanding 30 Year Old whisky.

Crafted for connoisseurs with a taste for the exceptional, this release represents 130 years of whisky-making expertise brought to life. Carefully aged in hogsheads and American Oak barrels, then bottled at cask strength, the result is the ultimate expression of Longmorn: perfectly balanced with a long complex finish, and a fitting tribute to the revered Speyside style.

The elegant flavour profile of the distillery’s most aged Scotch is indicative of the patience and process that lies behind Longmorn, which has ceaselessly produced outstanding whisky since its inception in 1894. The 30 Year Old joins the extraordinary 18 Year Old and 22 Year Old single malts, released earlier this year, to complete the foundations of Longmorn’s whisky portfolio.

Longmorn 30 Year Old will be bottled just once a year in a single batch giving single malt enthusiasts the opportunity to establish a collection to treasure.

On the nose, the liquid conjures rich caramel, set honey, homemade raspberry jam and dark cherries giving way to ripe plums, toasted oak and freshly ground nutmeg. Moving to the palate, the toffee profile so quintessential of Longmorn, is incredibly rich and full. This is supplemented by notes of treacle cake, roasted walnuts and dark fudge complemented by spiced red apples, dried apricots and gentle warming cinnamon spice.

Kevin Balmforth, Longmorn Cask Master at Chivas Brothers said:

“With an ambition to craft the ‘ultimate’ expression of Longmorn in this new 30 Year Old single malt, we knew we must draw on the vast knowledge, dedication and craftmanship of Longmorn cask experts, past and present, that has been steadily accumulating inside the distillery’s doors for more than a century. “It’s been a great privilege to steward the new chapter of Longmorn’s journey and oversee the maturation of this very special single malt; embracing the distinctive Speyside style and allowing the purity of the exceptional spirit to shine through. We hope it will exceed every expectation of those whisky connoisseurs patient enough to wait for its release.”

With a 130-year heritage that began during the industrial revolution and continues through to today’s digital age, the fabled legacy of the Longmorn Distillery has inspired its elegant packaging. Nodding to the golden age of travel and Longmorn’s own railway, once used for transporting its precious whisky far and wide, Longmorn 30 Year Old will make a striking addition to connoisseurs’ collections.

The Longmorn 30 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky is priced at €1,750 and will become available globally from mid-November 2024 via The Whisky Exchange.

Tasting notes

Nose: Rich caramel, set honey, homemade raspberry jam and dark cherries giving way to ripe plums, toasted oak and freshly ground nutmeg

Palate: Incredibly rich and full on the palate, with nots of treacle cake, roasted walnuts and dark fudge complemented by spiced red apples, dried apricots and gentle warming cinnamon spice

Finish: A long, rich finish of full complexity and enduring subtle spice notes