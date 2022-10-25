Macallan setzt die Harmony Collection mit Intense Arabica und Smooth Arabica fort

Von Kakao zu Kaffee: Die Brennerei Macallan bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen in der Harmony Collection – diesmal dreht sich alles um die Aromen von Kaffee. Näheres zu den beiden Bottlings (eines davon im Global Travel Retail, die heute vorgestellt wurden, in den Texten der Webseite bei Macallan:

Celebrating the World of Coffee – HARMONY II

The second release in this innovative collection embarks on a sensorial journey through the wonderful world of coffee, drawing on the skill and expertise of five coffee experts. The Macallan Whisky Maker Steven Bremner created two whiskies with a distinct coffee note, creating a delightful coffee and whisky pairing experience.

GIVEN NEW PURPOSE

This limited annual release series brings together innovative packaging techniques with natural materials at the end of their life to see them given new use and purpose. Our hybrid packaging approach evolves existing pack structures by fusing them with organic waste materials. ​

Sustainability has been a constant guiding principle since we began crafting our single malt whisky in harmony with the beautiful nature that surrounds The Macallan Estate in 1824. The Macallan Harmony Collection is inspired by our deep connection to the natural world, which has been at the heart of our brand for nearly 200 years.

THE HARMONY COLLECTION INSPIRED BY INTENSE ARABICA

The second edition in our limited annual release series, this special single malt exudes flavours of sweet oak, tiramisu and dark chocolate, and provides a delightful whisky and coffee pairing experience.



Priced at £140.00 (price includes UK VAT and Duty). A ballot for this release is coming soon. Sign up to The Macallan Society to be notified when the ballot is open for entries.

his special single malt is inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica bean. Ethiopia is claimed to be the birthplace of coffee as the Arabica bean was the first species of coffee to be cultivated. ​​

With a distinct coffee flavour, this whisky exudes notes of espresso, dark chocolate and sweet oak. The intensely flavoured single malt invites you to immerse yourself in a sensory journey through flavour and aroma.

COLOUR Crema

NOSE Tiramisu, cappuccino, gingerbread, raisins, almonds, sweet oak, vanilla.

PALATE Espresso, dark chocolate, raisins, tiramisu, blackberry, vanilla, Brazil nut, sweet oak.

FINISH Long, dark roast coffee, balanced and sweet.

ABV 44%

WHISKY MAKER Steven Bremner

THE HARMONY COLLECTION SMOOTH ARABICA

The second edition in our limited annual release series, this special single malt exudes flavours of ground coffee, hazelnut and vanilla, and provides a delightful whisky and coffee pairing experience.

Smooth Arabica will be available in The Macallan Airport Boutiques, key airports around the world and China Hainan Island duty free shops from November 2022.