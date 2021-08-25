Neu: Bunnahabhain Aonadh Limited Edition

Ein interessanter neuer Bunnahabhain ist soeben vorgestellt worden und auch bereits im Onlineshop der Brennerei verfügbar: Der Bunnahabhain Aonadh Limited Edition (ausgespochen: „Oon-ouch“, gälisch für Vereinigung) ist eine auf 14.088 Flaschen limitierte Ausgabe eines 10 Jahre alten Bunnahabhains, der zum Teil in Portweinfässern gefinisht wurde, zum anderen Teil eine Vollreifung in Sherryfässern erhielt.

Abgefüllt ist der Bunnahabhain Aonadh Limited Edition mit 56,2% vol., natürlich ohne Farbstoffe und Kühlfiltrierung. Ins Fass kam er am 7. Februar 2011. Kostenpunkt der Abfüllung: 120 Pfund plus Shipping.

Hier die Tasting Notes in Originalsprache:

Colour

Deep Auburn

Nose

Rich creamy vanilla with notes of brandy butter, caramel, indulgent berries and a subtle hint of oak.

Palate

Sweet red and black fruits are complimented with a cinnamon spice, roasted nuts and a slight saltiness coming through at the back.

Finish

Long finish with a fading spice reminiscent of chilli chocolate and hints of floral candy.