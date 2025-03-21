Neu: DEWAR’S Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Stone Toasted

Mit Lavasteinen aus Island getoastete Virgin French Oak casks wurden für das Finish des neu vorgestellten DEWAR’S Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Stone Toasted verwendet. Der Blended Scotch Whisky aus dem Hause DEWARS schlägt in den USA (von dort wissen wir den Preis) mit 139,99 Dollar zu Buche.

Finden Sie nachfolgend die Presseaussendung und ein Video zum neuen Whisky:

DEWAR’S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF INNOVATION AND DISCOVERY WITH RELEASE OF DOUBLE DOUBLE 21 YEAR OLD STONE TOASTED

The world’s most awarded Blended Scotch is revolutionizing the art of cask finishing with an experimental stone toasting process using Icelandic Magma Rock

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky, renowned for its pioneering and award-winning approach to blended Scotch, introduces the latest addition to its acclaimed Double Double series – DEWAR’S Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Stone Toasted. This cutting-edge release builds upon the award-winning Double Double 21 Year Old expression, introducing a new cask-finishing technique that sets a new benchmark for innovation in whisky maturation.

Crafted by six-time Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod and her blending team, this limited-edition release follows DEWAR’S signature four-stage aging process, ensuring extraordinary depth, balance, and complexity. This new iteration is finished in virgin French Oak casks that have never been previously filled and stone toasted using Icelandic magma rock—a method rarely, if ever, applied to whisky making.

„Our motivation is to always aspire to make ever greater whisky. Curiosity and experimentation allow us to respond to the present and future desires of whisky lovers, and the Magma Stone Toasted expression embodies this philosophy, as we believe we are the first whisky to use this technique. We are always looking to push the boundaries and find new ways to do things, and this new finishing process has unlocked an entirely new spectrum of flavor for Scotch.“ Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender at DEWAR’S

The technique harnesses controlled, radiant heat from pre-heated Icelandic magma stones, allowing for more precise, even toasting that gently enhances the whisky’s fruit-forward character. Unlike traditional fire toasting, which relies on open flames, this method ensures uniform heat distribution across barrels, eliminating flare-ups that can cause inconsistent toast levels from cask to cask. To achieve this feat, the process employs electricity to heat the Icelandic magma stones, reducing reliance on combustion-based methods and lowering carbon emissions in barrel production, and the stones are placed in a metal cylinder within the cask, gradually emitting heat to gently open the oak’s pores. The result is an exquisitely layered whisky that showcases notes of cinnamon, cloves, creamy caramel, and baked apples, complemented by toasted cereal and a refined oak presence.

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR’S North America commented:

„This expression is more than just a new finish—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, discovery, and the evolving art of cask maturation. By introducing something new and different to the category, we’re offering whisky lovers and newcomers alike a new way to experience the depth and refinement of Dewar’s, inviting them to discover rich layers of flavor shaped by time, tradition, and experimentation.“

DEWAR’S Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Stone Toasted follows the celebrated success of previous releases in the Double Double series, including Mizunara Oak finish, further cementing the brand’s position as a leader in innovation. As with all Double Double releases, this expression is non-chill filtered and contains no added caramel coloring. This limited-edition expression is bottled at 46% ABV, available in 750ml format, and carries a suggested retail price of $139.99.

