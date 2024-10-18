Dewar’s ergänzt Collector’s Series mit Double Double 38 Year Old

Dewar’s kündigt die zweite Veröffentlichung ihrer Reihe Collector’s Series an. Dewar’s Double Double 38 Year Old, eine Hommage an die nördlichen Highlands Schottlands, ist ein Blended Malt Whisky aus Single Malt Whiskys der Regionen Islay und Highland, die jeweils mindestens 38 Jahre gereift sind.

Was diesen Whisky auszeichnet, ist die Einbeziehung eines zurückbehaltenen Teils des Dewar’s Double Double 37 Year Old aus dem letzten Jahr (wir berichteten), dem ein zusätzliches Jahr zum Reifen gegeben wurde. Der endgültige Blend wurde für mehrere weitere Monate in Pedro Ximenez-Sherryfässer umgefüllt, in denen zuvor Royal Brackla Single Malt lagerte.

Dewar’s Double Double 38 Year Old ist mit 48,8 % Vol. in 375-ml-Flaschen abgefüllt und im Spirituosenhandel für $2,199 (etwas mehr als 2.000 € wären dies) erhältlich.

Alles Weitere zu Dewar’s Double Double 38 Year Old finden Sie folgend:

DEWAR’S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY ADDS DOUBLE DOUBLE 38-YEAR-OLD BLENDED MALT TO ITS ILLUSTRIOUS COLLECTOR’S SERIES

Created to honor the Northern Highland region of Scotland, Double Double 38 pairs perfectly with exclusive chocolate range from Chef Gabriel Kreuther

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky proudly announces the second release in its Collector’s Series: DEWAR’S Double Double 38-Year-Old Whisky. This strictly limited-edition whisky pays tribute to the stunning Northern Highlands, offering a rare, blended malt whisky that exemplifies DEWAR’S craftsmanship and sets a new standard for luxury whisky.

This latest innovation follows DEWAR’S global rebrand, introduced through the recent launch of the brand’s “Here’s to the Story” platform, a tribute to its nearly 180-year legacy of pioneering spirit and commitment to inspiring life’s most enriching discoveries.

Crafted by six-time Master Blender of the Year Stephanie Macleod, DEWAR’S Double Double 38-Year-Old showcases DEWAR’S unique four-stage aging process, while paying homage to the Northern Highlands of Scotland. This innovative method begins with a carefully selected blend of single malt whiskies from the Islay and Highland regions, each aged for at least 38 years. After blending, the whiskies are aged an additional month in their original casks.

What sets this whisky apart is the inclusion and blending of a reserved portion of 2023’s release – DEWAR’S Double Double 37-Year-Old – which was held back and given an extra year to mature. This pioneering technique of blending successive releases annually is a brand-led innovation, showcasing how DEWAR’S continues to raise the bar in luxury whisky. The final blend is then transferred into Pedro Ximenez sherry casks, previously used to age the prestigious ROYAL BRACKLA® Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, for several additional months of maturation. This final finishing process deepens the whisky’s complexity, resulting in an exquisitely aromatic and nuanced finish.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR’S, commented:

“Creating Double Double 38-Year-Old allowed us to explore the full potential of our unique four-stage aging process, blending tradition with a forward-thinking approach to Scotch whisky. This blend is meticulously crafted using some of Scotland’s finest Highland and Islay malts, each aged for at least 38 years, and then finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks, adding layers of richness and complexity.”

Joining the first release in the Collector’s Series introduced last fall, this luxurious whisky opens with notes of aromatic white flowers and citrus, followed by creamy vanilla, toasted cereals, a hint of succulent frangipane, and a subtle whisp of smoke. The Pedro Ximenez sherry casks impart additional flavors of dried figs and plums, with a taste reminiscent of dark chocolate shavings on indulgent hot cocoa.

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR’S North America, added,

“With our Dewar’s 38-Year-Old Blended Malt, we are exploring one of the many futures of blended Scotch—a category that is premiumizing and evolving with the times. Our unique four-stage aging process elevates the whisky’s complexity by expanding the depth but also breadth of flavor notes that are traditionally found in Scotch whisky. This release makes Dewar’s a standout innovator in the luxury whisky segment and it reflects the same dedication to craftsmanship and whisky exploration as our recently launched ‘Here’s to the Story’ brand platform, which celebrates the richness of our traditions while inviting whisky lovers to savor and enjoy new moments of discovery.”

To enhance the experience, DEWAR’S has partnered with renowned Two Star Michelin Chef Gabriel Kreuther, leveraging his expertise to create custom chocolates that perfectly complement the whisky’s complex and distinctive flavor profile. These bespoke chocolates are crafted to reflect the whisky’s exceptional flavor and even include a small portion of the 38-year-old whisky, delivering a truly indulgent experience. Offered as a complimentary gift via QR code when purchasing DEWAR’S Double Double 38 Year Old from Dewars.com.

For those looking to explore the whisky in a unique way, DEWAR’S North American Brand Ambassador Gabriel Cardarella will guide enthusiasts through a multi-sensory tasting experience via a QR code on the bottle’s packaging, highlighting the unique process and regional influences of this exceptional blend.

Additionally, a 19-piece set of these artisan chocolates infused with DEWAR’S Double Double 38 Year Old will be available for purchase at kreutherchocolate.com for a limited time, in addition to his existing premium collection. Kreuther’s custom chocolates continue his partnership with DEWAR’S Scotch Whisky for its Collector’s Series, following his curation of a dinner inspired by the collection’s 37 Year Old liquid last year.

Priced at $2,199, DEWAR’S Double Double 38-Year-Old is a legendary tribute to Scotland’s finest whisky regions, crafted with a dedication to quality that ensures every sip is a nod to the brand’s pioneering spirit. It is available at 48.8% ABV in 375ml bottles at spirits retailers.