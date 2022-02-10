Neu: Glenallachie 21yo Batch #2

Neben dem McNair’s Lum Reek 10yo Cask Strength Batch #1 kündigt die Destillerie Glenallachie heute auch noch die zweite Ausgabe ihres GlenAllachie 21yo an (aufmerksame Leser von Whiskyexperts kennen sie bereits aus einem Artikel vom 17. Januar, als die Etiketten in der TTB-Datenbank auftauchten und wir darüber berichteten).

Auch die zweite Ausgabe des GlenAllachie 21yo wird mit Fassstärke abgefüllt, in diesem Fall sind das 51,1% vol. Er stammt aus insgesamt 5 PX-Fässern aus den Jahren 1997 bis 1999, insgesamt gibt es 1600 Flaschen der neuen Abfüllung – zu einem Preis von 250 Pfund in UK.

Hier noch die Tasting Notes der Abfüllung, die das typische Feeling eines Whiskys aus dem PX-Fass aufkeimen lassen:

Nose: Lashings of cocoa, heather honey and orange peel, with notes of cinnamon, mocha and fruit cake. Taste: A fusion of fruit cake, treacle and heather honey, followed by layers of orange peel, stewed fruits and dark chocolate, with ginger and orange zest on the finish.

Auch hier noch die offizielle Presseaussendung:

SECOND BATCH OF THE GLENALLACHIE’S 21-YEAR-OLD HITS SHELVES

The multi-award-winning Speyside distillery unveils Batch Two of its revered vintage cask strength single malt

After a remarkable spell of innovation and achievement, which saw the distillery led by whisky icon Billy Walker scoop World’s Best Single Malt (World Whiskies Awards, 2021), The GlenAllachie today launches the next instalment of their hotly anticipated aged annual batch-release – Batch Two of The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch whisky.

With a very limited release of only 1,600 bottles available worldwide, 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2 (UK RRSP £250) has been issued on limited allocation and is substantially oversubscribed by global distributors.

This new instalment marries together five Pedro Ximénez puncheons and hogsheads dating back to 1997, 1998 and 1999; each hand-picked by renowned Master Distiller and Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame inductee, Walker, who this year celebrates reaching a half-century in the Scotch Whisky industry.

Chosen from The GlenAllachie’s enviable stock of over 50,000 casks, the Pedro Ximénez casks imparted rich, indulgent tones upon the distinctive heather honeyed charm of the distillery’s archetypal spirit.

The antique auburn liquid, said to display “lashings of cocoa, Seville orange, fresh ginger and treacle tart”, has been bottled at natural cask strength of 51.1% ABV, with no added colour and non chill filtered.

Commenting on this latest batch, Walker reveals:

“Having been met with exceptional appetite for our first batch of the 21-year-old, I was incredibly excited to get back to work creating an equally special release which would be met with the same levels of interest and excitement. “We are lucky enough to have access to truly outstanding Spanish Sherry wood, and these Pedro Ximénez puncheons and hogsheads have been genuine standouts. The culmination of the five casks I have selected here is an intense and intriguing Single Malt full of rich mocha, tangy orange and ginger biscuits”.

Last year, The GlenAllachie launched several acclaimed releases; from a third tranche of limited edition Wood Finishes to The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength – its oldest core expression to date.

The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2 is available from specialist retailers globally at a UK RRSP of £250.