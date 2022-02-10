Eden Mill Distillery mit neuem Direktorium

Am 25. Januar haben wir darüber berichtet, dass der Investor Inverleith LLP aus Edinburgh die Mehrheit an der Destillerie Eden Mill übernommen hat.

Nun hat man bei der Brennerei ein neues Direktorium eingesetzt, dass von Stella Morse, die unter anderem schon bei der Edrington Group (Macallan) gearbeitet hat und zuletzt Chief Financial Officer bei Inverleith LLP war, geleitet wird.

Über ihre Person und die anderen Mitglieder des neuen Direktoriums können Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseinfo lesen, die unsere Redaktion erreicht hat:

EDEN MILL ST ANDREWS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EDEN MILL St Andrews, one of Scotland’s leading premium craft gin and scotch whisky brands, which is embarking on the development of its carbon neutral single malt whisky distillery in St Andrews, has announced a newly created Board of Directors who will help to steer the business as it embarks on its ambitious development plans.

The company, which has established itself as one of the leading contemporary Scottish craft gins with a nascent contemporary single malt scotch whisky, recently announced that it had

received investment from Edinburgh-based specialist consumer brand investor Inverleith LLP, which took a majority stake in the company in January 2022.

Following the investment, a new Board of Directors has been formed.

Stella Morse, who has previously held senior financial and strategy roles at Scottish & Newcastle, The Edrington Group, C&C Group and is Inverleith LLP’s CFO, has been announced as the Chair of the newly formed Board of Directors.

On her appointment, Stella Morse commented,

“I’m delighted to be joining the Board of EDEN MILL as Chair. The foundations of a premium global gin and scotch whisky brand have been laid over the last few years, with EDEN MILL producing beautiful and award-winning gins and its early limited edition single malt scotch being well received. The unique distillery site secured by EDEN MILL with a sustainability agenda at its heart, working collaboratively with the renowned University of St Andrews, will become an icon of gin and scotch whisky distilling in the future. There’s an exciting journey ahead and I’m looking forward to working with Paul Miller, the founder and Managing Director, together with my experienced colleagues on the Board, to oversee the journey of this contemporary gin and scotch whisky distillery.’

Also joining the Board of Directors is Inverleith’s Managing Partner, Paul Skipworth, who is a former Regional Director of Moet Hennessy Asia, CEO of The Glenmorangie Company and Partner L Capital (LVMH). Inverleith Senior Investment Director, Michael Atkinson, who brings global spirits industry experience from the Bacardi Martini Corporation and Moet Hennessy also joins the Board as a Director.

Rennie Donaldson, former Group Financial Controller at Edrington and prior Head of Corporate Development at William Grant & Sons will be joining the company as its new Chief Operating Officer, a role which will also holds a seat on the new Board.

Founder and Managing Director of EDEN MILL St Andrews, Paul Miller, who sits on the Board, commented on the appointments, saying ‘One of the main reasons for linking with Inverleith as our majority investor was due to the deep wealth of spirits industry experience that they collectively bring to the table. With the further addition of Rennie as well, I am delighted that the company will benefit from a Board with such extensive industry experience, which will be incredibly valuable as we continue on our growth journey and realise our ambition’.

EDEN MILL St Andrews:

EDEN MILL St Andrews has the ambition to be one of the world’s first carbon neutral distilleries and will be sited on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, a site dedicated to zero-carbon and sustainable businesses and research firms. The stunning distillery location sits at the mouth of the River Eden in St Andrews.

Established in 2012, EDEN MILL produces a range of gins, which draw inspiration from the local area around the famous town of St Andrews and which experiment with techniques including cask ageing. It prides itself on the flavour profile and quality of its gins. EDEN MILL recently won the Product Development Team of the Year at the Scottish Gin Awards, with its Forager Gin, Golden Lore and Rosa Rosa gins picking up medals and its Distiller’s Choice Amarone Red Wine Cask Aged Gin securing a Gold medal.

In 2018, it launched its first limited edition single malt, a whisky with a marriage of spirit matured in American and French virgin oak quarter casks and ex Pedro-Ximénez sherry casks and bottle 001 sold at auction for £7,100 which set a new record for a first release from a new distillery.

The investment from Inverleith LLP will see the company push forward with its ambitious distillery build with a targeted opening of the new distillery in late 2022. The investment will also enable the company to expand its distribution in the UK and internationally.

Inverleith LLP:

Inverleith LLP invests into consumer brand companies within premium food & drink, health & wellness, lifestyle and luxury and heritage brands. It specialises in internationalising and commercialising brands, helping them to realise their full potential. Its Partners are ex-Chairman and Chief Executive of Noble Group, Ben Thomson and ex-Chief Executive of The Glenmorangie Company and Partner L Capital (LVMH), Paul Skipworth.

Other Inverleith LLP portfolio investments through its Funds include a prior majority stake in the AIM listed Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), a premium global single cask spirits club; and majority stakes in Braham & Murray Good Hemp, the UK’s leading producer of hemp based food and drink products and ingredients; Planet Organic, the renowned London based natural & organic health and wellness retailer; Montezuma’s, the leading premium British chocolate brand; and, Montane, a leading fast paced mountain sport brand.