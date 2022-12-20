Neu: Glenturret Prowess – die zweite Abfüllung in der Lalique-Serie

320 Flaschen, oder besser Lalique-Decanter, werden als zweite von drei Abfüllungen in der Lalique-Serie der Glenturret Distillery erscheinen – der Glenturret Prowess ist ein 33 Jahre alter Glenturret aus zwei Fässern aus den Jahren 1987 und 1988. Ausgesucht hat sie Master Blender Bob Dalgarno, den Kristalldecanter hat Marc Larminaux, Kreativdirektor bei Lalique, entworfen. Abgefüllt wurde der Whisky mit 43,9% vol. Alkoholgehalt.
Der Geschmack wird so beschrieben: Holzwürze, Orangen als Basis, darüber sanfte Lakritztöne, Rosinen, ein Hauch Crème Brûlée und Ingwer, Früchte, Vanille und Eiche.
Der Kommentar von Bob Dalgano:
“Many hands touch the life of a whisky, each with a skill honed over time – true craftspeople, adding a chapter to the story as it passes them. From the coopers who build the casks, the farmers who grow and harvest the barley, the distillery team who mash, distil and fill the new make spirit to cask, the warehousemen who keep watch over the maturation and the whisky maker who selects and decides on the destination of the spirit. This release is a celebration of these individuals who contribute to the process, a trophy in their honour.”
Bleibt uns nur noch, den Preis für den Glenturret Prowess zu nennen: 11.800 Pfund muss man für den Decanter samt Inhalt auf den Tisch legen.