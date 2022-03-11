Neu in den USA: Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Liebhaber von Bourbon Whiskey müssen oft eigene Wege gehen, um spezielle Abfüllungen, die nicht den Weg nach Europa finden, genießen zu können. Auch wenn wir bei der Beschaffung nicht helfen können, können wir zumindest mit Informationen behilflich sein – und auch für alle, die den Weg des Eigenimports nicht gehen wollen, dienen diese zum besseren Überblick, was in der Welt des Wassers des Lebens so passiert.

Eine interessante Neuheit in diesem Sinn ist der 17 Jahre alte Heaven Hill Bourbon Whiskey, der im März in limitierter Auflage in den USA erscheint. Gut kuratierter Bourbon in diesem Alter glänzt mit großartigen Aromen (die Befürchtung, dass alle Bourbons dieses Alters mit untrinkbarer Holzfracht daherkommen, können wir zerstreuen).

Für den Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey muss man 275 Dollar auf den Tisch legen (wenn man ihn erhält – die Nachfrage in den USA wird nicht gering sein), und dazu kommen bei Eigenimport noch Versand und Zoll. Ob das die Mühe und das Geld wert ist, können Sie auch anhand der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung für sich beurteilen:

Heaven Hill Distillery Launches New, Ultra-Premium Heaven Hill Heritage Collection

First edition features 17-year-old barrel proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The Collection, a testament to Heaven Hill’s patience and ultra-aging techniques, will feature one of the six traditional American Whiskey mashbills produced by Heaven Hill, the only heritage distillery to produce this range. The first edition features Heaven Hill’s Bourbon mashbill comprised of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley, and bottled at a barrel proof of 118.2. With an age statement of 17 years, this release is made up of 28% 20-year-old barrels, 44% 19-year-old barrels, and 28% 17-year-old barrels pulled from Deatsville, Glencoe, Schenley, and Heaven Hill main campus warehouse locations. Attributes will vary by release as deemed worthy of bottling.BARDSTOWN, Ky. – Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the release of Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the first edition of the new Heaven Hill Heritage Collection. Each spring, this annual, highly limited release will feature some of the distillery’s oldest inventory of aging whiskey, heralding the exacting standards Heaven Hill Distillery has practiced since 1935.

“Over many years, we have been quietly aging some exquisite whiskeys to be introduced under a new collection within our Heaven Hill Distillery portfolio,”

said Max L. Shapira, Heaven Hill President.

“Of our 1.9 million barrels resting across six rickhouse sites, our master craftspeople have kept watchful eyes on this limited stock of special barrels and we are finally ready to release the first edition.”

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection joins its more experimental counterpart, the Parker’s Heritage Collection, to form the “Heritage Collection.” The Heaven Hill offering will be released in the spring, while Parker’s will continue to be released every fall. Releases from both collections offer a glimpse into the long-term plan across Heaven Hill’s American Whiskey stock and commitment to quality, craft, and innovation.

Each Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 750ml bottle will be accompanied by a premium box in signature Heaven Hill blue with the double-H insignia stamped in gold to signify Heaven Hill. As will become a signature of the Collection, specific attributes such as warehouse site locations, production dates, mashbill percentage, and other designations will be noted prominently on the packaging. Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 17-Year-Old Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will launch nationally on a limited basis with an SRP of $274.99.