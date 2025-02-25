Neu: Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

Zum ersten Mal seit 100 Jahren kommt von Jack Daniel’s wieder der Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey auf den Markt – als Teil der „Aged-Serie„, der auch 12 und 10 Jahre alte Bottlings angehören werden.

Während der 14yo und der 12yo für den amerikanischen Markt vorgesehen sind, wird der 10yo auch auf „ausgesuchten internationalen Märkten“ erhältlich sein. Ob das auch Deutschland sein wird, wissen wir momentan nicht, werden aber im Fall des Falles die Information an Sie weitergeben.

Hier die Presseaussendung von Brown-Forman, der Muttergesellschaft von (unter anderem) Jack Daniel’s:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Jack Daniel’s Introduces 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey for the First Time in Over a Century

Jack Daniel’s latest in its annual award-winning Aged Series features Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with 12-Year-Old Batch 3 and 10-Year-Old Batch 4

The Jack Daniel Distillery today announced the release of its Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, marking the first time since the early to mid-1900s that Jack Daniel’s has offered an expression at this age. This year’s Aged Series also includes Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 and 10-Year-Old Batch 4, the latest in the annual release that nods toward the history of the Jack Daniel Distillery.

Neu und alt nebeneinander…

“When we released our first Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey a few years ago, we set out to honor the legacy of Jack Daniel himself and replicate the lineup of age-stated whiskeys available during his time. This year’s releases build upon that as we re-introduce our new 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the oldest age-statement for Jack Daniel’s in the last 100 years or more. These whiskeys really showcase how a little extra time in our barrels is capable of producing something so special.” Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery

Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, offered at 126.3 proof (63.15% abv), begins with Jack Daniel’s classic Tennessee Whiskey mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, is distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and is mellowed drop by drop through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, just like the classic Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. The additional years of aging for Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey bring forward notes of sweet bakery spices with layers of oak. The palette opens with cinnamon and creamy butterscotch balanced with rich leather that lingers into aged oak and pipe tobacco.

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 is offered at 107 proof (53.5% abv) and has sweet and creamy notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and butterscotch.

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4 is offered at 97 proof (48.5% abv) and is oak forward with layers of dark fruit and bittersweet cocoa.

Jack Daniel’s 14-, 12-, and 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskeys will be available this month in limited quantities across the U.S. in 700 mL bottles with suggested retail prices of $149.99, $94.99 and $84.99, respectively.

Additionally, Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey will be available in select countries internationally beginning this summer.