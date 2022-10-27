Neu: Teeling Blackpitts Cask Strength

Nach dem Blackpitts jetzt der Blackpitts Cask Strength von Teeling Whiskey – die Destillerie in Dublin bringt nur ihren zweiten rauchigen Whisky auf den Markt: Der Blackpitts Cask Strength ist soeben erschienen und kann in der Destillerie und in Fachgeschäften in Irland um 75 Euro erworben werden. Ein Teil der auf 8.400 Flaschen limitierten Edition wird auch in internationale Märkte gehen – welche, das können wir im Moment noch nicht sagen. Hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung:

Teeling Whiskey Dublin Born „Big Smoke“ Blackpitts Cask Strength

We are delighted to announce the release of a new expression of Teeling Whiskey and our second release of Peated Single Malt, Blackpitts Cask Strength. This continues our journey and builds on the reputation in crafting unique and interesting expressions of Irish whiskey that explore the full spectrum of flavours that it can offer. Blackpitts Peated Single Malt is some of the very limited offerings of Peated Single Malt from Ireland and helps revive an ancient way of making Irish whiskey, using smoke created by burning peat or turf, as it is widely known, while malting the barley.

Our Distillery is located in the heart of Dublin city or the “Big Smoke” as it also affectionately known. Dublin’s skyline is synonymous with the iconic Poolbeg chimneys, a reminder of its modern and ancient industrial roots and are reflected on the back of the bottle of this new release. Now a new “Big Smoke” is born with a special Cask Strength bottling of our Award-Winning Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt. Double distilled from heavily peated malted barley and exclusively matured in ex-bourbon barrels creates a very distinct, full flavour smoke experience which is very different to even the first Teeling Blackpitts bottling. This 56.5% ABV bottling is very limited with only 8,400 bottles available in this first release.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“When we re-established Teeling Whiskey in 2012 our goal was to be the leader in driving the choice and expressions of Irish whiskey as well as to revive distilling in the city of Dublin. Our expanding range of Blackpitts bottlings truly embrace this vision. Through the use of heavily peated malted barley and distilling in such a way to ensure we retain as much of the smoke character as possible, we have crafted a very unique offering within the Teeling Whiskey family. Rooted in history but encapsulating a true modern approach, our new Blackpitts Cask Strength is truly unconventional Irish whiskey at its finest.”

Bottled in a traditional dark green bottle, with a distinctive industrial type face and screen printing design that incorporates the Poolbeg chimneys on the back, makes this stand out from the rest of the Teeling Whiskey range. Bottled at 56.5% ABV with a RRP of €75.00 for a 70cl bottle in gift tin tube, Blackpitts Cask Strength Peated Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8, The Celtic Whiskey Shop, James Fox and premium independent Irish off licences. Limited to just 8,400 bottles it will also be rolled out to a select few International Teeling Whiskey distribution partners over the next few months.