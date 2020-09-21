Neu: The Macallan Edition No. 6 – Tales of the Macallan River

Soeben hat die Macallan Destillerie die sechste Ausgabe der The Macallan Edition namens „Tales of the Macallan River“ veröffentlicht. Der mit 48,6% abgefüllte Jahreswhisky ist auch der letzte der Serie – und er würdigt den River Spey, der im Titel als „Macallan River“ tituliert wird.

Hier einige Informationen zum Whisky, die wir direkt der Webseite entnommen haben:

The sixth and final release in The Macallan Edition series, Edition No. 6 is a unique celebration of the River Spey, an iconic river that flows through the heart of The Macallan Estate.

The Macallan Edition No. 6 is a new, limited edition single malt celebrating the natural wonders of The Macallan Estate, and honouring the River Spey as the vibrant life force that sustains it. Inspired by the Spey, Steven Bremner, The Macallan Whisky Maker, created Edition No. 6 by choosing five cask styles that embody the unique stories and spirit of the river.

Crafted from a combination of American and European oak sherry seasoned casks, Edition No. 6 draws from the narrative streams of the River Spey’s energy. It captures the warm, welcoming personality of The Macallan’s Ghillie; the classic craftsmanship of Hardy; the extraordinary life of the Atlantic salmon on the beat; and the mastery of whisky making on The Macallan Estate.

The result of a combination of casks is a multifaceted whisky. It delivers aromas of fresh fruits, nutmeg and toffee merged with oak and flavours of ripe plum, and vibrant sweet oranges and cinnamon. These characteristics then transform into the subtlety of spicy fresh fruits, creamy chocolate and toasted oats at the finish.