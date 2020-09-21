Montag, 21. September 2020, 19:46:46
Suche auf Seite
Neue WhiskysSchottlandSpeyside

Neu: The Macallan Edition No. 6 – Tales of the Macallan River

Die finale Ausgabe der The Macallan Edition ist dem River Spey gewidmet - mit Link zum Shop

Wee Beastie AUT

Soeben hat die Macallan Destillerie die sechste Ausgabe der The Macallan Edition namens „Tales of the Macallan River“ veröffentlicht. Der mit 48,6% abgefüllte Jahreswhisky ist auch der letzte der Serie – und er würdigt den River Spey, der im Titel als „Macallan River“ tituliert wird.

Hier einige Informationen zum Whisky, die wir direkt der Webseite entnommen haben:

The sixth and final release in The Macallan Edition series, Edition No. 6 is a unique celebration of the River Spey, an iconic river that flows through the heart of The Macallan Estate.

The Macallan Edition No. 6 is a new, limited edition single malt celebrating the natural wonders of The Macallan Estate, and honouring the River Spey as the vibrant life force that sustains it. Inspired by the Spey, Steven Bremner, The Macallan Whisky Maker, created Edition No. 6 by choosing five cask styles that embody the unique stories and spirit of the river.

Crafted from a combination of American and European oak sherry seasoned casks, Edition No. 6 draws from the narrative streams of the River Spey’s energy. It captures the warm, welcoming personality of The Macallan’s Ghillie; the classic craftsmanship of Hardy; the extraordinary life of the Atlantic salmon on the beat; and the mastery of whisky making on The Macallan Estate.

The result of a combination of casks is a multifaceted whisky. It delivers aromas of fresh fruits, nutmeg and toffee merged with oak and flavours of ripe plum, and vibrant sweet oranges and cinnamon. These characteristics then transform into the subtlety of spicy fresh fruits, creamy chocolate and toasted oats at the finish.

Folgende fünf Fassarten wurden für ihn verwendet: 1st fill American oak butts, 1st fill European oak hogsheads, 1st fill European oak butts, 2nd fill European und American oak butts.

Für Deutschland wird der The Macallan Edition No. 6 – Tales of the Macallan River im Webshop von The Macallan 95 Britische Pfund kosten, zuzüglich Porto und Verpackung.

Bruichladdich Gewinn
Vorheriger ArtikelForbes: Sexismus in der Whiskywelt – Warum Sie die Whisky Bible von Jim Murray nicht lesen sollten

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Hintergrund

UK: Mann (28) bekam vom schottischen Vater jährlich Whisky zum Geburtstag – und wird damit reich

Mit einer einfachen Anleitung, wie Sie einen Geburtstagswhisky zu einem speziellen Datum leicht finden können
Weiterlesen
Markt

Whiskystats: Die 5 Whiskys mit den höchsten Wertsteigerungen in den letzten 10 Jahren

Drei Namen findet man unter den Top Five - denken Sie einmal kurz nach, ob Sie alle drei erraten könnten...
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Metsä Wood – das Holzdach von Macallan Distillery steht für Authentizität und Ehrlichkeit

Mit Video, Präsentation und einer umfangreichen Bildergalerie
Weiterlesen
Islands

Edrington kürzt Jobs in Besucherzentren von Macallan und Highland Park

Die Besucherzentren sind seit Mitte März geschlossen - man will Jobs nach Möglichkeit umschichten
Weiterlesen
Blends

Edrington Group: Gewinne im Geschäftsjahr 2019, Warnung vor signifikantem Rückgang 2020

Die Zahlen kommen aus der Zeit vor Corona - man antizipiert gröbere Einbußen in diesem Jahr...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Video: Fotograf Steve McCurry über seine langjährige Beziehung zu Macallan

Ein kurzes Portrait des ausgezeichneten Fotoreporters und ein Schlaglicht auf seine Arbeit für die Speyside-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskyhaus Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Neu: The Macallan Edition No. 6 – Tales of the Macallan River

Neue Whiskys
Die finale Ausgabe der The Macallan Edition ist dem River Spey gewidmet - mit Link zum Shop
Weiterlesen

Forbes: Sexismus in der Whiskywelt – Warum Sie die Whisky Bible von Jim Murray nicht lesen sollten

Hintergrund
Sexistische Passagen in der Whisky Bible von Jim Murray haben die Diskussion über ihn und sein Buch weiter angeheizt
Weiterlesen

Noch diese Woche: Das tolle Herbst-Grillset von Bruichladdich gewinnen – 2x The Laddie Classic, Hoodie + Grilltonne!

Exclusiv
#nohiddenmeasures - Bruichladdich hat nichts zu verbergen, aber was zum Grillen, und das können Sie jetzt gewinnen!
Weiterlesen

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (198)

Cocktails
Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Video: Schottland von oben – die Highlands

Schottland
Und wieder einmal lassen wir Sie über den schönsten Landschaften Schottlands schweben...
Weiterlesen

PR: The Caskhound mit neuen Bottlings für September 2020

Highlands
THE CASKHOUND aka Tilo Schnabel läutet mit seinem dritten Bottling 2020 den Herbst ein
Weiterlesen

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highlander

Highlands
10 Abfüllungen aus den Highlands
Weiterlesen

Fremde Federn (115): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Australien
Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Maltimore

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gewinnen Sie jetzt das definitive Herbst-Grillset von Bruichladdich: 2x The Laddie Classic, Hoodie plus Grilltonne!

Exclusiv
#nohiddenmeasures - Bruichladdich hat nichts zu verbergen, aber was zum Grillen, und das können Sie jetzt gewinnen!
Weiterlesen

Forbes: Sexismus in der Whiskywelt – Warum Sie die Whisky Bible von Jim Murray nicht lesen sollten

Hintergrund
Sexistische Passagen in der Whisky Bible von Jim Murray haben die Diskussion über ihn und sein Buch weiter angeheizt
Weiterlesen

PR: Lagavulin Jazz 2020 – ab 3. Oktober bei Lagavulin erhältlich

Islay
Der neue Lagavulin Jazz ist 22 Jahre alt und wird exklusiv bei der Destillerie verkauft
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X