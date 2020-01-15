Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020, 17:23:56
SchottlandHighlandsNeue Whiskys

Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Aus ex-Sauternes-Fässern, in einer Auflage von nur 390 Flaschen.

Glenallachie for whic

Neues aus der Warehouse Six Collection von Tomatin: Mit dem Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977 stellt die Highland-Destillerie zum ersten Mal einen Whisky aus ex-Sauternesfässern vor. 390 Flaschen von ihm wurden abgefüllt, jeweils mit 48% vol.

Graham Eunson, Distillery Manager bei Tomatin, sagt über ihn:

Of the thousands of casks held at Tomatin, we’ve only ever acquired a handful of Sauternes wine casks. Using any one of them, even for one of our oldest and most valuable whiskies wasn’t a decision we made lightly; we knew from the start that it could be difficult to impart the flavours of the wine cask to the whisky without overwhelming it.

Geschmacklich soll der 3000 Pfund teure Tomatin Noten von Aprikose, Pfirsich, Honigdrops und Gewürze bieten. Er kommt in einem handgeblasenen Glencairn Kristalldecanter mit Kupferverzierung.Ein Korkstopper aus Kupfer bildet einen weiteren Blickfang.

Der Whisky wird bei spezialisierten Händler wie zum Beispiel Harrods, The Whisky Exchange oder Master of Malt (die leider noch immer nicht ins EU-Ausland liefern können) erhältlich sein.

Vorheriger ArtikelLotterie für The Macallan Archival Series Folio 5 startet

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (158)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (157)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos der Woche (156)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Whisky im Bild: Ein Besuch bei Tomatin (25 Bilder)

Mit Jochen Wied bei der Destillerie in den schottischen Highlands
Weiterlesen
Highlands

TTB-Neuheiten: Tullibardine 15yo, Tomatin 1977

Zwei neue Einreichungen in die Datenbank - mit einem kleinen Mysterium
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos der Woche (150)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
GaG Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WF RR 2020

Neueste Artikel

Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Highlands
Aus ex-Sauternes-Fässern, in einer Auflage von nur 390 Flaschen.
Weiterlesen

Lotterie für The Macallan Archival Series Folio 5 startet

Neue Whiskys
Bis 22. Januar kann man in der Verlosung einer Kaufmöglichkeit für den neuen Macallan mitmachen - die Kosten dann beim Kauf: £250.00
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo begeht in Schottland INC Week 2020 zur Förderung von Inklusion und Vielfalt

Hintergrund
Die von Diageo initiierte und durch die Angestellten gegründete INC Week gibt es seit 2017 - und sie findet diese Woche in Schottland statt
Weiterlesen

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht Filey Bay Second Release

England
Eine neue Abfüllung aus England - bestellbar auch aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz
Weiterlesen

The Lakes Distillery erhält £4,25 Millionen aus Private-Equity-Fonds

England
Mit dem Geld will man noch in diesem Jahr die Produktion verdreifachen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei Oban, vierzig Jahre auseinander

Highlands
Der Little Bay trifft auf einen alten Unabhängigen...
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Elements of Islay Peat & Sherry Germany only und West Cork 16yo

Irland
Interessantes von Kirsch Import: Ein deutschlandexklusiver Raucher im Sherrygewand - und ein 16 Jahre alter Ire aus dem Süden der grünen Insel
Weiterlesen

US-Unternehmen bietet Urne in Form eines Bourbonfasses an

Hintergrund
Die "Forever Aging Urn" des Unternehmens Bogati soll für Whiskyfreunde eine passende letzte Ruhestätte darstellen.
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Nikka stellt letzte Altersangaben auf den Whiskys ein

Hintergrund
Jetzt muss Nikka auch beim letzten seiner Whiskys mit Altersangaben auf NAS umstellen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Elements of Islay Peat & Sherry Germany only und West Cork 16yo

Irland
Interessantes von Kirsch Import: Ein deutschlandexklusiver Raucher im Sherrygewand - und ein 16 Jahre alter Ire aus dem Süden der grünen Insel
Weiterlesen

Edrington Group (The Macallan) zieht sich aus Korea zurück

Korea
Unter Marktinsidern herrscht Verwunderung über die Gründe für diesen Schritt. Vier Interessenten verhandeln um die Rechte.
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X