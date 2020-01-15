Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Neues aus der Warehouse Six Collection von Tomatin: Mit dem Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977 stellt die Highland-Destillerie zum ersten Mal einen Whisky aus ex-Sauternesfässern vor. 390 Flaschen von ihm wurden abgefüllt, jeweils mit 48% vol.
Graham Eunson, Distillery Manager bei Tomatin, sagt über ihn:
Of the thousands of casks held at Tomatin, we’ve only ever acquired a handful of Sauternes wine casks. Using any one of them, even for one of our oldest and most valuable whiskies wasn’t a decision we made lightly; we knew from the start that it could be difficult to impart the flavours of the wine cask to the whisky without overwhelming it.
Geschmacklich soll der 3000 Pfund teure Tomatin Noten von Aprikose, Pfirsich, Honigdrops und Gewürze bieten. Er kommt in einem handgeblasenen Glencairn Kristalldecanter mit Kupferverzierung.Ein Korkstopper aus Kupfer bildet einen weiteren Blickfang.
Der Whisky wird bei spezialisierten Händler wie zum Beispiel Harrods, The Whisky Exchange oder Master of Malt (die leider noch immer nicht ins EU-Ausland liefern können) erhältlich sein.