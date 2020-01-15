Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Neues aus der Warehouse Six Collection von Tomatin: Mit dem Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977 stellt die Highland-Destillerie zum ersten Mal einen Whisky aus ex-Sauternesfässern vor. 390 Flaschen von ihm wurden abgefüllt, jeweils mit 48% vol.

Graham Eunson, Distillery Manager bei Tomatin, sagt über ihn:

Of the thousands of casks held at Tomatin, we’ve only ever acquired a handful of Sauternes wine casks. Using any one of them, even for one of our oldest and most valuable whiskies wasn’t a decision we made lightly; we knew from the start that it could be difficult to impart the flavours of the wine cask to the whisky without overwhelming it.