Grown since neolithic times, bere was once Scotland’s primary barley, which means it was likely the first to the party that is whisky distillation. Indeed, the bard of all things scotch himself can be found singing the praises of ‘the juice Scotch bear can mak us’ in his 1785 poem, Scotch Drink

Once grown throughout Scotland for milling, malting, thatching and animal bedding, bere fell out of favour as newer, higher-yielding cultivars that were easier to work with were developed. However, despite the huge amount of time and money spent on developing these new, ‘superior’ grains, they never performed as well as bere out here in the Hebrides, and crofters have continued to grow bere barley on the Uist machair right up to the current day.

Von der Webseite der North Uist Distillery