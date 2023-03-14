Oban Distillery stellt Young Teddy vor

Nach ihrer Abfüllung Old Teddy – sie erschien im Juli 2019 – stellt die Oban Distillery nun Young Teddy vor. Mit dieser zweiten Abfüllung würdigt die Brennerei nochmals die Familie MacLean und ihre Mitglieder, die seit mehreren Generationen in der Destillerie tätig sind: Young Teddy MacLean folgte 1985, als er in der Oban Distillery anfing, den Fußstapfen seines Vaters Old Teddy MacLean. Mittlerweile ist mit Derek MacLean die bereits dritte Generation in der Brennerei tätig.

Oban Young Teddy wurde in Palo Cortado- und Oloroso-Sherryfässern gefinisht und erscheint in einer limitierter Auflage mit nur 4.542 verfügbaren Flaschen (50,8 % Vol.). Ab Montag, den 20. März 2023, ist die Abfüllung exklusiv in der Brennerei zu einem Preis von £195 (ca. 220 €) erhältlich.

Alle näheren Einzelheiten finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die uns heute erreichte:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

OBAN LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING – OBAN YOUNG TEDDY

14th March 2023, Scotland – Oban Distillery is proud to announce the second release celebrating the legacy of the MacLean family at the Oban Distillery. Finished in Palo Cortado and Oloroso Sherry Casks, Oban Young Teddy is inspired by Teddy MacLean, who followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the Oban Distillery family in 1985.

Retired Distillery Operator, Young Teddy MacLean says:

„‘This bottling is incredibly special to me and my family as we continue to build the MacLean’s legacy here at the Oban distillery for generations to come. Over the years we’ve talked and debated the various elements and influences that deliver that unmistakable character of Oban, talking late into the night about how different sherry casks influence our whisky to create something we’ve never tasted before. Eventually the curiosity got the better of us and the result is this truly special whisky with rich, fruity flavours coming through. This is a gift to our distillery fans, from our family to theirs.“

The character of this unique limited-edition bottling reflects the relaxed and quiet charm and approachability of the man who inspired it. The whisky opens with mild sweet scents of caramel, shortly joined by fresh sea salt air and dry sand. This multi-layered expression has gently matured to become warm and generous, yet unmistakably Oban in character – sharing spicier, sweeter aromas of dried fruits and citrus.

Nestled between ancient cliffs and the sea, Oban has been at the heart of town for the past 229 years, building and celebrating the community that grew around the distillery. Oban Young Teddy follows the release of the now sold-out Oban Old Teddy in 2019, honouring Teddy MacLean, the first-generation master distiller and custodian of the cask, who worked at Oban distillery from 1953 until 1990. The MacLean legacy is Oban, both small and great.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said:

„Oban is one of our most visited distilleries with guests from across the world looking to explore all this wonderful coastal town has to offer. Our people are our greatest asset and Young Teddy and his family have played a hugely important role at Oban Distillery, and we’re delighted to celebrate the Maclean legacy with this exclusive bottling.”

Oban Young Teddy will be available for purchase exclusively from the distillery from Monday 20th March 2023. A limited-edition Single Malt Scotch whisky with only 4,542 bottles available. Oban Young Teddy will retail at RSP £195 per 70cl bottle and is bottled at 50.8% ABV.