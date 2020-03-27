Freitag, 27. März 2020, 22:49:24
Online Event: Tomatin Lockdown Festival am 4. April, 15 – 18 Uhr

Gemeinsam mit vielen schottischen Destillerien, Paul John aus Indien und dem unabhängigen Abfüller Adelphi

Als Ersatz für viele der abgesagten Festival hat man sich bei Tomatin und vielen anderen Brennereien etwas einfallen lassen: Man veranstaltet am Sonntag, den 4. April das Tomatin Lockdown Festival, und zwar um 15 bis 18 Uhr unserer Zeit:

Following the cancellation of whisky festivals around the world, we want to keep festival season alive. We’ve invited some of the best whisky producers in Scotland (and further afield) to join together to bring the Lockdown Whisky Festival to your homes on Saturday 4th April, 2-5pm GMT. The festival will be hosted by Roy from Aqvaviitae who will lead Q&A sessions with each brand and answer all of your questions live.

Zu sehen am ist das Ganze am Channel von Tomatin auf Youtube

Mit dabei: Adelphi, Arran, BenRiach, GlenAllachie, Glencadam, Glen Moray, Kilkerran, Kilchoman, Paul John, Tomintoul und natürlich Tomatin.

Scott Adamson, Brand Ambassador von Tomatin, zum Festival:

The greatest benefit to organising the Lockdown Whisky Festival is that it’s virtual, so we can bring the community together to enjoy and learn from some of the best distilleries in the industry, all from the comfort of home at a time when staying in and staying safe has never been more important.

It’s exciting to be the first distillery to host a virtual whisky festival and we’re thankful for the other distilleries who have chosen to get involved and support it. We will be encouraging viewers to use #LockdownWhiskyFestival on social when they raise a dram with us next week.

Wir finden: ein kreativer und interessanter Weg, mit Whiskyfreunden in Kontakt zu kommen – und natürlich haben wir dieses Online-Festival auch in unseren Eventkalender aufgenommen.

