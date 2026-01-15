Paul Hletko verlässt Few Spirits

Paul Hletko, Gründer, Distiller und Präsident von Few Spirits in Chicago, hat das Unternehmen verlassen. Few Spirits wurde 2011 von ihm als eine der ersten Craft Distilleries in den USA gegründet und ging 2022 in den Besitz von Heaven Hill über.

Hletko schrieb dazu auf LinkedIn:

With the New Year come new opportunities, and all good things come to an end. As of today, I am no longer with FEW Spirits.



I’m incredibly proud of what we built together—from a wild idea backed by nothing but a smile and handshake to a brand recognized far beyond Chicago, and at its height, far beyond my own expectations. Even more than that, I’m proud of the people who made it happen. The team’s creativity, grit, and commitment turned ambition into reality, and that work will always matter to me.



I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to the journey and supported the brand along the way. I’m looking forward to what’s next.

Heaven Hill hat seinen Abgang in einem Statement bestätigt:

“Paul leaves the Few brand in our care, confident in its future. As we proudly carry the Few legacy forward at Heaven Hill, we do so with deep respect for what Paul created and the culture of creativity he nurtured. We look forward to building on the strong foundation Paul created as Few continues to grow within the Heaven Hill family.”

Wer mehr über den Pionier des Craft Distillings in den USA und die FEW Whiskeys erfahren will, kann das im untenstehenden Videobericht, den wir bei unserem Besuch in der Destillerie und den Lagerhäusern aufgenommen haben, tun: