Port of Leith Distillery gründet Quality Control Division für Fans: 16x20cl Samples, 2x70cl Flaschen und jährliche Mitglieder-Tastings

Eine etwas andere Idee zur Kundenbindung und Mitfinanzierung des laufenden Betriebs hat sich die Port of Leith Distillery in Edinburgh, die erste vertikale Destillerie im Vereinigten Königreich, einfallen lassen: Man gründet eine Quality Control Division, die mit Fans der Brennerei besetzt wird und die jährlich acht Jahre lang zwei Samples zu je 20cl aus Einzelfässern sowie Tastings und am Ende der Mitgliedschaft die erste Abfüllung der Destillerie exklusiv erhalten – in Form von 2 70cl Flaschen des 7 Jahre alten Whiskys.

Das Programm gibt es in zwei Abstufungen, die achtjährige Mitgliedschaft kostet ab 550 Pfund. Wir haben hier alle Infos darüber zusammengestellt, samt einem Link für Interessenten:

UK’S FIRST VERTICAL DISTILLERY INVITES FANS TO JOIN WHISKY MAKING JOURNEY

The team behind the £12m Port of Leith vertical Distillery are launching a Quality Control Division, recruiting fans to become part of the whisky making process.

As part of a unique opportunity, Port of Leith is inviting Quality Control Division members to follow the journey from new make spirit to single malt Scotch whisky with an annual sample pulled each year from the maturing casks.

Following years of scientific research in partnership with Heriot Watt University’s International Centre for Brewing & Distilling (ICDB), lifelong friends and co-founders Ian Stirling and Paddy Fletcher discovered that moving beyond classic distillers yeast could allow the new make to have distinctive, intense and complex aromas and flavours.

Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Port of Leith Distillery, said:

“At Port of Leith Distillery, we are pioneering a new wave of whisky making. It’s important to us to take whisky fans on this adventure with us, with our Quality Control Division, and have some fun along the way. “Over the years, we’ve visited a lot of distilleries and the place that always captures our imagination is the samples room; scores of small bottles containing individual cask samples from the warehouse, ready to be tasted and analysed for quality. We always thought: if we build our own distillery, we get to play there. While we may not be able to invite everyone to join us in our samples room, we’ve found a way to bring the samples room to the world. “As a member of the Quality Control Division, you will get to witness our whisky’s birth, its childhood and its adolescence. As well as annual samples, QCD members will be invited to unique and private tastings annually and we hope lot’s of people from all over the world get involved.”

Membership to the Quality Control Division lasts eight years with an annual pack including two 20cl bottles drawn from a single maturing cask. The initial kit includes samples of Beta 1 and Beta 2, along with Port of Leith branded apparel and stationery and a discount card for 15% off Port of Leith Export Co shop, the online store and the future distillery bar. The final year will see the release of the inaugural vintage of the Port of Leith Single Malt launched exclusively for Quality Control Division members. Price for membership starts at £550.

For further information or to purchase, please visit www.leithdistillery.com/quality-control-division.

About Port of Leith Distillery

POLD is a 9 storey vertical distillery which is under construction (Pictured). Location: Leith, Edinburgh.

Founded by two lifelong friends from Edinburgh with a passion for wines and spirits who wanted to create delicious, beautiful and sustainable products that tell stories about where they’re from.

Quality Control Division

Tier 1 Membership – Analyst

8 Years

16 X 20cl Single Cask Samples

2 X 70cl 7yr Old Bottles

Annual Exclusive Membership Tastings

£550. (Inc. UK P&P)

Starter Pack Includes:

1. Samples Of Our Experimental New Make Spirits (See Below).

2. A Qcd Notebook For Your Tasting Notes

3. A Qcd T-Shirt (We Will Contact You To Find Out Your Size).

4. A Qcd Membership Card That Activates A 15% Discount At Our Shops, Online Shop And The Future Distillery Bar.

5. A Port Of Leith Distillery Pencil And Some Stickers.

Tier 2 Membership – Archivist

8 Years.

32 X 20cl Single Cask Samples

4 X 70cl 7yr Old Bottles

Annual Exclusive Membership Tastings

£900. (Inc. UK P&P)

Starter Pack Includes

1. Samples Of Our Experimental New Make Spirits (See Below).

2. A Qcd Notebook For Your Tasting Notes

3. A Qcd T-Shirt (We Will Contact You To Find Out Your Size).

4. A Qcd Membership Card That Activates A 15% Discount At Our Shops, Online Shop And The Future Distillery Bar.

5. A Port Of Leith Distillery Pencil And Some Stickers.