PR: Die M&H Distillery aus Israel bringt die „Elements“-Serie mit drei neuen Single Malts auch nach Deutschland

Nachdem Anfang dieses Jahres die Milk & Honey Distillery mit dem Classic Single Malt das Whiskyparkett offiziell betreten hat (und dafür viel Lob einsammeln konnte), bringt die Brennerei in Tel Aviv nun mit der „Elements“-Serie drei neue Single Malts, die in Deutschland durch Kammer-Kirsch vertrieben werden.

Die drei Single Malts sind Elements Sherry, Elements Red Wine und Elements Peated, und damit sind die Eigenheiten der Abfüllungen schon hinlänglich umrissen. Details dazu finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

The M&H Distillery Unveils „Elements“, A Trilogy of Single Malt Whiskies

The M&H (Milk & Honey) Distillery, Israel’s first whisky distillery, announces the release of the “Elements” series, a trilogy of single malt whiskies that follows the global launch of The M&H Distillery’s signature Classic Single Malt Whisky earlier this year. I thought this announcement could be of interest for Whisky Experts.

Made in Tel Aviv hot & humid, Mediterranean climate, each of the three Elements whiskies is based on ex-bourbon and STR casks along with different casks that enhance the flavor and creates distinct and original aromas: a sherry cask from Jerez, Spain, a peated cask from Islay, Scotland, and ex-red wine casks from one of Israel’s top wineries.

Elements Sherry ismade using primarily sherry casks, both oloroso and Pedro Ximenez in its maturation, created exclusively in Jerez, Spain for The M&H Distillery. Oloroso and PX sherry casks characterize the fruity flavors, rich aromas, with a special deep but natural color. The Elements Sherry is the first ever single malt whisky that was matured in Kosher sherry casks.

Elements Red Wine celebrates Israel’s diverse, local terroir and creates a floral single malt whisky with notes of dark chocolate. Israel’s diverse climate and variety of soil types bring a spicy and original flavor to Israeli wine – and in turn, to the casks that The M&H Distillery uses for its Elements Red Wine edition.

Elements Peated, the Atlantic meets the Mediterranean. This whisky was matured in casks from Islay, Scotland, and is soaked with smoky aromas and salted flavors. The result is a delicate and lightly peated whisky.

“I am very proud to see the Elements series outcome,” says Tomer Goren, Head Distiller of The M&H Distillery. “It is all about the unique taste of each whisky, influenced by the different casks it matured in. Our goal was to create a series of well balanced and complex whiskies that will suit every palate.”

The M&H Distillery’s Elements series is now available for purchase in select stores and online. The M&H Distillery’s collection of spirits is distributed in Germany by Kammer-Kirsch.