Donnerstag, 19. November 2020, 16:12:09
PR: Dunville’s Irish Whiskey veröffentlicht dritte PX Cask Strength Abfüllung

Dunville’s PX Cask Strength 12 Year Old Single Malt Cask 1703 ist ab morgen online erhältlich

Die Echlinville Distillery aus Nordirland erweitert ihr Irish Whiskey-Portfolio von Dunville mit der Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten PX Cask Strength Single Cask-Abfüllung. Dunville’s PX Cask Strength 12 Year Old Single Malt Cask 1703 ist bereits die dritte Dunville-Abfüllung und ist ab morgen online erhältlich. Den Link dazu finden Sie in der Presseaussendung – wir weisen hier jedoch darauf hin, dass der Shop-Link erst morgen live geschaltet wird. Alle weiteren Infos zu diesem Irish Whiskey inklusive der Tasting Notes finden Sie folgend:

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey unveils third PX Cask Strength release

The Echlinville Distillery (Co. Down, Northern Ireland) is expanding its award winning Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio with the release of its latest PX Cask Strength Single Cask bottling.

Dunville’s PX Cask Strength 12 Year Old Single Malt Cask 1703 is the third PX Cask Strength expression from the Dunville’s Single Cask Series.

Finished in the finest Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, bottled at 58.2% abv and limited to just 334 bottles, it will be available exclusively from The Echlinville Distillery online shop from 8pm on Friday 20 November priced £112.

NOTE: Direct product link will go live 8pm 20.11.20 at https://shop.echlinville.com/collections/whiskey/products/dunvilles-px-12-year-old-cask-strength-single-cask-1703

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said: “This is the third Cask Strength expression of our award winning 12 Year Old PX whiskey and the newest addition to our Single Cask Series, which showcases the very best whiskeys from our warehouses.

„Each release from the Single Cask Series offers something different, with every cask bottled at its optimum strength to deliver the stunning palate and rich mouthfeel that Dunville’s customers expect and deserve.

“Bottled at an impressive 58.2% abv – our highest strength release to date – Cask 1703 boasts notes of stewed orchard fruits, deep caramelised and syrupy stone fruits, rich warming spices and that signature Dunville’s PX candied orange grace note. It really is Christmas in a glass. It’s the perfect whiskey for the festive season.

“Since the release of our Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old back in 2012 – the whiskey with which we revived the iconic Dunville’s brand – the PX sherry cask finish has become our best known expression and is something that we do very well. Dunville’s PX Cask Strength whiskeys are now a firm fixture in our Single Cask Series and have been very well received within the Irish whiskey family.

„As the Single Cask Series continues to evolve, we look forward to future Pedro Ximénez cask releases with some interesting twists and impressive age statements.”

Tasting notes

Nose – An initial hit of pears, first pear drops, then stewed pears going on to pear Tatin as the caramelised brown sugars come in. This is held in balance with lighter notes of fresh apricots, white peach and ripe grapes. Then the more familiar Dunville’s PX12 grace notes of stewed apples and candied orange, together with marzipan, nutmeg and dark chocolate.

Palate – Again, it’s starts off all about those deeply caramelised stewed orchard fruits, apples and pears, before the sherry cask starts to impose itself an array of dark stone fruits and spices; prunes, dates and raisins, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon. And all the way though interlaced with orange peel, oak char and clean malt.

Finish – Rich and intense, syrupy and sweet. When those dark fruits and muscovado sugars finally subside we are treated to the final glorious encore of warm tongue tingling spices.

Overall – Stewed orchard fruits, deep caramelised and syrupy stone fruits, candied orange zest and rich warming spices. This is Christmas in a glass.

Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Cask Whiskey, Cask 1703 is priced £112 and will be available from The Echlinville Distillery at https://shop.echlinville.com/collections/whiskey/products/dunvilles-px-12-year-old-cask-strength-single-cask-1703 from 8pm on Friday 20 November.

For delivery outside Ireland and the UK please complete our Worldwide Shipping Enquiry form at https://shop.echlinville.com/pages/worldwide-shipping-enquiry

For more information visit www.dunvilleswhiskey.com

