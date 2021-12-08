PR: Glen Scotia schottische Destillerie des Jahres und bester Whisky des Jahres bei zwei Wettbewerben

Gleich doppelt ausgezeichnet wurde die in der Region Campbeltown beheimatete Destillerie Glen Scotia ausgezeichnet: Nach dem Preis für den besten Whisky des Wettbewerbs bei San Francisco World Spirits Competition (diesen gewann der Glen Scotia 25yo) vor einem halben Jahr gibt es nun die Auszeichnung als schottische Whiskybrennerei des Jahres bei den Scottish Whisky Awards. Beide Auszeichnungen feiert man nun in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung – wir gratulieren der Destillerie herzlich zu den Erfolgen:

Double celebration as Glen Scotia named as Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year

For a second time this year, Campbeltown-based Glen Scotia has been recognised for its whisky-making abilities after scooping yet another prestigious award.

Glen Scotia. By Lirazelf – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62323489

The distiller has been named the Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards, an accolade it receives just seven months after being crowned as the ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) for its Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old expression.

The SFWSC received over 3,800 entries from around the world across 31 separate categories, with Glen Scotia 25 Year Old being awarded the overall winner of the competition, which makes Glen Scotia 25 Year Old The Best Whisky in The World in 2021.

It is the first time that one distillery has won both awards in the same year, demonstrating the increasing stature and visibility of the Campbeltown whisky producer.

Glen Scotia hails from Scotland’s smallest whisky-producing region. Once known as the

“Victorian Whisky Capital of the World,” in its heyday, the small coastal town was home to over 30 distilleries. Today, Glen Scotia is one of just three surviving distilleries but through a programme of continued investment and local effort, Glen Scotia is growing its presence in the UK and international markets, allowing the potential of Campbeltown to once again be realised.

Iain McAlister, Master Distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia, said:

“For a long time Campbeltown was the forgotten whisky region, however, in recent years there has been a real resurgence in interest in the type of whisky we produce here. “From the Victorian era until the present day, whisky has always been at the heart of this community. The techniques and craftsmanship that make our whisky so unique have been passed through generations, and I am thankful that we have managed to revive the whisky-making heritage of Campbeltown long after many of its distilleries fell away. “Our distillery is small, but this allows us to focus on quality, and it is so humbling to once again be recognised for our craft. “To win Best Whisky in the World for our Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old and to now achieve the status of Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year is beyond anything we imagined 2021 would bring. It has been a good year for Campbeltown whisky but we’re not stopping here. We are witnessing the town’s renaissance and it is truly wonderful.”

