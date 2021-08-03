PR: Gordon & MacPhail mit sieben neuen Glenlivet-Abfüllungen

Im September wird Gordon & MacPhail, der unabhängige Abfüller aus Elgin, den ältesten Single Malt Whisky der Welt veröffentlichen (wir berichteten). Dieser wurde am 3. Februar 1940 in der Speyside-Brennerei Glenlivet destilliert und durfte bis zum 5. Februar 2020 im Fass 340 reifen. Um dieses Ereignis vorzubereiten und ein wenig vorzufeiern veröffentlicht Gordon & MacPhail weitere Abfüllungen der Brennerei aus Zweien seiner Reihen Private Collection und Connoisseurs Choice. Alles Weitere zu den Bottlings finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

GORDON & MACPHAIL LAUNCHES SERIES OF NEW GLENLIVET EXPRESSIONS AHEAD OF THE GENERATIONS 80-YEARS-OLD

ELGIN, SCOTLAND, 1st August 2021: To celebrate the landmark release this September of the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled – the Generations 80-Years-Old from Glenlivet Distillery – Gordon & MacPhail is launching seven new Glenlivet expressions across two of its other ranges.

For more than 125 years, Gordon & MacPhail has been driven by a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality. Through four generations of family ownership, the company has matched spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries to its own bespoke casks. It is this unique depth and breadth of experience that enables Gordon & MacPhail to combine oak, spirit and time to create iconic whiskies found nowhere else in the world.

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet Distillery can be found in Moray in the north of Scotland. Gordon & MacPhail’s relationship with the distillery goes back over a century when the company began sourcing spirit from its eight copper stills to mature in their own bespoke casks.

“Glenlivet’s style of spirit is often highlighted as a classic example from Speyside – smooth, light, fruity and slightly floral. Spirit from Glenlivet can withstand long term ageing, managing to retain its delicate character. It is imperative for us to select quality casks, made to our exacting specifications, to ensure the spirit is not overpowered. Typically, we use Sherry casks for spirit earmarked for long-term maturation, with bourbon casks deployed for shorter term expressions although there are always exceptions to the rule,”

explainsStuart Urquhart, Operations Director and member of the fourth generation of the owning family.

“These whiskies give drinkers the opportunity at a variety of price points to enjoy a Gordon & MacPhail expression from Glenlivet Distillery ahead of the unveiling of our 80-year-old in September,”

he continues.

In early September, the Generations 80 Years Old from Gordon & MacPhail, presented in partnership with renowned architect and designer Sir David Adjaye OBE, will be revealed. In October, decanter #1 of 250 will be auctioned in Hong Kong by Sotheby’s, with proceeds (minus costs) being donated to Trees for Life, a Scottish charity with a mission to rewild the Caledonian forest.

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection

1975 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill Sherry hogshead, Speyside – £1,750



AROMA Blackcurrant aromas combine with rich cinnamon spice and toasted almonds. Dark honey notes develop alongside a hint of sweet fruitcake.

TASTE Dark chocolate flavours complement bitter orange, leading to a hint of mature oak. Stewed raisins come to the fore alongside treacle toffee.

FINISH A medium-bodied and slightly drying finish of mature oak and spice.

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection

1976 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill American hogshead, Speyside – £1,500

AROMA Lemon peel and green apple aromas accompany a hint of smoke. Grapefruit zest comes to the fore with sweet poached pears and toasted oak.

TASTE Smooth and sweet flavours of white chocolate are balance by soft aged leather. Honeysuckle and aniseed lead to toasted almonds.

FINISH A light-medium finish of citrus peel and lingering cracked black pepper.

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection

1976 from Glenlivet Distillery

First fill Sherry hogshead, Speyside – £1,500

AROMA Rich sherry aromas combine with sweet Morello cherry and a hint of beeswax polish. Soft aniseed develops alongside ginger and cinnamon with subtle notes of candied orange peel.

TASTE Flavours of stewed red berries give way to toasted almonds and light cocoa powder. Baked apples accompany clove spice and a delicate herbal character.

FINISH A full finish with raspberries, blackcurrants and lingering liquorice.

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection

1980 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill American hogshead, Speyside – £1,250

AROMA Rich tropical aromas complement a vibrant hint of tart lemon. Sweet peaches and baked apples give way to notes of dark honey.

TASTE Smooth and creamy with Seville orange and lemon zest. A hint of fresh mint gives way to almonds and mature oak.

FINISH A soft and delicate finish with subtle herbal notes.

Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseurs Choice

1993 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill American hogshead, Speyside – £265

AROMA Rich dark honey combines with desiccated coconut and dried banana. Lime peel notes develop alongside roasted nuts and lemon cheesecake.

TASTE Cracked black pepper leads to tropical fruit and subtle grapefruit. Green apple comes to the fore with vibrant vanilla and butterscotch.

FINISH A medium-bodied finish with lingering citrus and mature oak.

Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseurs Choice

2003 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill bourbon barrel, Speyside – £127

AROMA Pineapple and Seville orange zest give way to subtle nuts. Undertones of lemon peel develop accompanied by baked apples and honeycomb.

TASTE Smooth, sweet pears lead to grapefruit and soft white pepper. Subtle white chocolate notes transform into a faint herbal edge and charred oak.

FINISH A full finish with long lasting vanilla pod and citrus.

Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseurs Choice

2004 from Glenlivet Distillery

Refill bourbon barrel, Speyside – £104

AROMA Vibrant tropical fruit and ripe green apples give way to bitter orange. Honeysuckle comes to the fore alongside cocoa powder and subtle white pepper.

TASTE Rich pineapple and mango accompany flambéed banana. Poached pears develop alongside rich watermelon and toasted oak.

FINISH A medium finish with lingering marzipan and citrus.



