Mittwoch, 25. November 2020, 11:21:45
Suche auf Seite
Neue WhiskysPRRegionenTaiwan

PR: Kavalan bringt vier neue Whiskys in der „Kavalan Artist Series“

Eine Kollaboration mit dem Maler Paul Chiang

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Die taiwanesische Brennerei Kavalan bringt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Maler Paul Chiang vier neue Abfüllungen unter dem Namen „Kavalan Artist Series“ auf den Markt – sie ist eine Hommage an die Kunst und mit ihr an die Manifestationen der Elemente: Ozean, Luft, Sonnenlicht und Mutter Erde. Die exklusive Ausgabe im Holzkoffer wird nur in Taiwan direkt erhältlich sein, die Einzelflaschen in den attraktiven Verpackungen sind für mehrere Märkte vorgesehen, allerdings in geringen Stückzahlen. Für Deutschland können wir noch nicht über eine gesicherte Verfügbarkeit berichten, können – aufgrund unserer Informationen – diese auch nicht ausschließen.

Hier jedenfalls die Information darüber, was Whiskyfreunde mit der Kavalan Artist Series erwartet – in englischer Sprache:

Kavalan Launches Limited Edition ‚Artist Series‘

Combining rare whisky with fine art

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan, the pioneering force behind Taiwanese whisky, has launched its „Kavalan Artists Series,“ a new range of expressions that aims to highlight the fine art of whisky.

The first edition introduces four bottles in collaboration with Master Artist Paul Chiang, who draws creative energy from his homeland, and whose work was selected for interpreting classical music and the natural beauty of Taiwan.

The single-cask, cask-strength whiskies — Puncheon, Virgin Oak, French Wine Cask, and Peated Malt — are inspired by the four elements, OceanAirSunlight, and Mother Earth, each of which plays an essential role in the creation of Kavalan whisky. The distillery will release a total of 198 collector sets, which come with four 700ml bottlings. In addition each set includes a uniquely numbered and signed edition of one of two silkscreen prints by Paul Chiang titled, „Pisilian“ or „Mountain Range of Taiwan.“ Meanwhile, a total of 4,000 individual bottles will be released, bottled at 1,000ml for individual purchase.

Peated Malt is Kavalan’s second Shave, Toast, and Rechar (STR) whisky and follows on from the WWA ‚World’s Best Single Malt‘ winner, the *Solist Vinho Barrique.

Paul Chiang has been internationally acclaimed across Europe, the US, and Taiwan, embodying an uncompromising pursuit of ‚the ideal‘ that attracted the attention of the Kavalan family.

Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said each painting was a labour of love.

„Art, like whisky, has the power to stir deep emotion. But this takes decades of hard work and commitment to mastering your craft,“ Mr Lee said.

„Take ‚Puncheon‘, which depicts the sea, sky, and stars. Paul painted this work after returning to Taiwan after 30 years, settling on the coast in Taitung. You can feel the euphoria of that time and the beauty of rediscovery.“

„We want to bring together great art and our rarest whisky to connoisseurs an expression of the finest artistry. We are honoured to be collaborating with Paul on the inaugural edition.“ 

The whiskies

PUNCHEON 50-63% ABV

Painting – Pisilian (Morning Stars over the Coast)

The indigenous name, Pisilian, refers to a stretch of Taiwan’s eastern coastline, connecting Kavalan’s home in Yilan County with Taitung County where Paul Chiang is based. Kavalan’s story, or dream, starts in the Ocean under a starry sky. From here, moisture rises and eventually condenses above Snow Mountain, creating Kavalan’s legendary water source.    

Product Description

Aged in Puncheon casks, and as rare as deep ocean treasure, this whisky is effortlessly smooth in texture with an ocean of complexity, and waves of tantalising flavour.

Nose:
Roasted biscotti bathed in crème de pêches, smooth vanilla, sweet white peach, and maple syrup.

Palate: 
Waves of sweet toffee, white-fleshed nectarine, and tropical fruits and hints of rich nuttiness.

VIRGIN OAK 50-63% ABV

Painting – On Wings of Song

Named after a Felix Mendelssohn piano piece, Paul Chiang’s circular brushstrokes imagine effervescent air particles and the beating of wings, creating the sensation of air in motion. The Kavalan dream takes flight in Air, and this painting can be seen as an artistic rendition of whisky’s maturation process.

Product Description

Virgin oak barrels form the body of this Kavalan symphony in which sweet notes of tropical fruits and honey are generously infused.

Nose:
Smoked plum, purple grape, buttery vanilla, rich beeswax, wafts of crisp floral notes, apricot, and peach.

Palate:
Bursts of spicy oak, sweet honey, autumn pear and chestnuts, ripened guava, and cinnamon spice.

FRENCH WINE CASK 50-63% ABV

Painting – Meditation on Eternity

The golden Sunlight in this piece represent sparks of hope, lighting the path toward the Kavalan dream. The fiery red denotes both the intensity of purpose and the heat of the sun, the same life-giving warmth that uniquely enhances Kavalan’s ageing.

Product Description

Matured in red wine barrels from the finest wineries in Bordeaux, France, this opulent whisky has a rich aroma with full-bodied texture. Soft tannins and a warming mouthfeel help bring out the rich complexity of flavours.

Nose: 
Vibrant berry and blackcurrant, sweet pepper, apple, caramel, and ripened fruit.

Palate:
Tropical fruit, wild berries, dried fruits, soft tannins, and subtle spice.

PEATED MALT 50-63% ABV

Painting – Jinzun / Summer

The final piece in the set is both homecoming and rebirth. The green, yellow, and blue represent Taiwan’s East Coast’s lushness and the vibrant flavours and scents of Kavalan whisky. This Mother Earth bears the fruits of labour for both Kavalan and Mr Chiang and the seeds for new growth. The Kavalan dream becomes a reality.

Product Description

Using malt smoked with deep-mined peat, Kavalan’s signature tropical fruits are infused with the peated smokiness in this one-of-a-kind drop. An earthy depth and complexity is exquisitely layered with fruit and accentuated by Kavalan’s unique Shave, Toast, and Rechar (STR) technique on the barrels, for a unique maturation.

Nose:
Layers of honeycomb, smooth toffee, and sweet coconut

Palate:
Buttered toffee and peaty and earthy notes on a bed of red pepper, generous spice, and rich longan.

The Kavalan Artist Series is now on sale across Taiwan. Individual bottles will be priced at an RRP of NTD$12,000 each.

*Please note that Kavalan’s award-winning „Solist“ Series is sold under the name „Cask Strength“ Series inside the US market only for trademark reasons.

Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: Glen Keith im Neunerpack

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Neue Whiskys

PR: Vienna Distribution bringt King Car Group 40th Anniversary Bottling nach Österreich

Die 1,5l-Flasche kommt in einer schönen Geschenkbox, mit einem Whiskyglas und einem Swarovski Flaschenverschluss
Weiterlesen
Markt

PR: Kavalan zum ISC 2020 „Worldwide Producer of the Year“ ernannt

Auch viele Whiskys aus der Brennerei konnten hohe Auszeichnungen erringen
Weiterlesen
Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (118): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
England

PR: Kavalan und Penderyn gewinnen beim IWSC und den World Whisky Masters

Jede Menge Auszeichnungen für die Importmarken der Schlumberger Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co KG
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

PR: Kavalan kündigt zweiten STR-Whisky an – und sammelt Preise bei den World Whisky Masters

Der Whisky wird Teil einer vierteiligen Weihnachtsserie - ein Release in Deutschland ist noch nicht bekannt
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (190)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Button Kirsch Whisky
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Kaspar Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Kavalan bringt vier neue Whiskys in der „Kavalan Artist Series“

Neue Whiskys
Eine Kollaboration mit dem Maler Paul Chiang
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Glen Keith im Neunerpack

Speyside
Die Abfüllungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei von Pernod Ricard können durch die Bank punkten...
Weiterlesen

Bimber Distillery mit zwei Neuheiten: Oloroso Cask Small Batch 003, Ex-Bourbon Cask Small Batch 002

England
Beide Whiskys sollen ab heute im Webshop der englischen Brennerei verfügbar sein - mit Link im Artikel
Weiterlesen

Gortinore Distillery in Waterford erhält Baugenehmigung

Hintergrund
Das Unternehmen hat bislang den Natterjack-Whiskey produziert - nun dürfen sie eine eigene Distillery um 8 Millionen Euro bauen
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glen Scotia 30yo

Campbeltown
In UK kostet der neue Glen Scotia umgerechnet 950 Euro - nur 500 Flaschen davon wurden abgefüllt
Weiterlesen

Schon bald: Ardbeg 25yo

Islay
Der Whisky wird rund um den Jahreswechsel erscheinen - Preis wurde noch keiner genannt
Weiterlesen

PR: Glenfiddich startet neue Werbekampagne mit Schauspielerin Michelle Dockery

Hintergrund
Der Star aus Downtown Abbey wirbt nun für Glenfiddich
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues von Kirsch Import – Gordon & MacPhail, Signatory, Elements of Islay

Highlands
Elf Neuheiten aus Schottland - schon bald bei Ihrem Händler
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Weinkolleg

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Schon bald: Ardbeg 25yo

Islay
Der Whisky wird rund um den Jahreswechsel erscheinen - Preis wurde noch keiner genannt
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues von Kirsch Import – Gordon & MacPhail, Signatory, Elements of Islay

Highlands
Elf Neuheiten aus Schottland - schon bald bei Ihrem Händler
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt mit Whiskyexperts Whisky, Jahresmitgliedschaft und Tastings der Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS)!

Exclusiv
Und alle unsere Leser können jetzt zum vergünstigten Sonderpreis SMWS-Mitglied werden - Details im Gewinnspiel
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X