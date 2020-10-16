PR: Loch Lomond bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen – Loch Lomond 30yo und Loch Lomond 21yo

Dass es Neues aus der Highland-Brennerei Loch Lomond geben wird, klang schon aus der Pressemitteilung anlässlich der Übernahme des Deutschlandvertriebs durch Wein Wolf durch (wir berichteten hier). Nun sind in UK also die ersten beiden Neuheiten angekündigt worden: Ein Loch Lomond 30yo und Loch Lomond 21yo. Auch in Deutschland werden sie in absehbarer Zeit erhältlich sein.

Zu beiden neuen Abfüllungen haben wir weiterführende englischsprachige Informationen (auch als Produktblatt in PDF-Form) und die Tasting Notes für Sie.:

Loch Lomond Whiskies releases a 21 and 30 Year Old into its core range

Award-winning independent distiller, Loch Lomond Whiskies, has added two brand new aged Single Malt Scotch Whiskies to its core range; a 21 and 30 Year Old both perfectly capturing the distillery’s signature fruity character.

Both the Loch Lomond 21 Year Old and 30 Year Old have been crafted by Master Blender, Michael Henry, using spirit from Loch Lomond’s innovative straight necked pot stills. Both expressions perfectly demonstrate the versatility of the distillery and deliver its signature fruitiness.

Presented in a stunning premium bottle housed in a navy blue and gold carton, the Loch Lomond 21 Year Old Single Malt showcases three styles of spirit, two of which are peated, and all matured separately in American Oak Casks before being expertly married together for up to three months before bottling.

The Loch Lomond 21 Year Old showcases flavours of sweet vanilla fudge, peaches, pears and a touch of cinnamon, before mellowing into a long, dry finish. On the nose, it delivers delicious aromas of toasted oak, green apple and ginger.

Bottled at 46% and non-chill filtered allows the underlying fruity Loch Lomond style to come to the fore. The Loch Lomond 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is priced at £140.

The Loch Lomond 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been matured in American oak casks since distillation, with half of the liquid being finished in hand-selected first fill Oloroso sherry casks, that work perfectly with underlying fruit character. The casks are then married together under the watchful eye of Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Whiskies’ Master Blender, and bottled at cask strength.

A whisky with exceptional character, the liquid showcases aromas of honey, peach, vanilla and cinnamon spice on the nose. When tasting, the whisky offers notes of toffee, fresh pineapple and a subtle spice of ginger and nutmeg, before a long finish with hints of juicy green fruits.

Presented in a premium bottle and housed in a striking chocolate-brown and gold carton and offering an ABV of 47%, the Loch Lomond 30 Year Old is priced at £500.

Michael Henry said: “Working on these two aged products has been a pleasure. Each expression perfectly showcases our signature style and the range of flavours that Loch Lomond Whiskies is known for – fruits, spice and a hint of peat. Working with both American Oak and Oloroso casks has created wonderfully distinctive, warming flavours that we hope whisky lovers will enjoy.”

John Grieveson, Chief Marketing Officer, Loch Lomond Whiskies said “The launch of the Loch Lomond 21 and 30 Year Old completes our new core range, following on from the restructure of our Loch Lomond Whisky portfolio earlier this year which also included a complete brand refresh.

“Each of these super-premium expressions are contained in a beautiful new bespoke bottle and luxury carton. We know that these exceptional liquids will excite our existing Loch Lomond Whisky customers and whisky fans, further enhancing our core range.”

Both Loch Lomond 21 Year Old and Loch Lomond 30 Year Old will be available globally and are the latest additions to Loch Lomond’s core offering of single malts, ranging from 10 to 30 years old. Loch Lomond Whiskies will be expanding the range once again with a 14 Year Old later this year.

Founded in 1814, the Loch Lomond distillery can trace its roots back to the Littlemill distillery, which was established in 1772 and is the oldest licensed distillery in the world. Its current malt and grain distilleries, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, close to the banks of Loch Lomond, were commissioned in 1964 with first distillation in 1966.

When it opened, Loch Lomond distillery’s ground-breaking straight necked stills were a revelation, enabling production of a lighter, fruitier spirit and greater control over the whisky’s character. Under the later ownership of the Bulloch family further distilling innovation took place with the aim of being self-sufficient. It is among only four distilleries in the Scotch whisky industry to maintain an onsite cooperage which maintains and repairs up to 20,000 casks annually.

Tasting Notes

Loch Lomond 21 Year Old:

Nose –Toasted oak and coconut, green apple and ginger

Palate – Sweet vanilla fudge, peach and pear, lime juice with a touch of cinnamon spice

Finish – Long and dry with a wisp of peat spoke and lingering oak spice

Loch Lomond 30 Year Old:

Nose – Honey, peach and melon, vanilla and cinnamon

Palate – Toffee fudge sweetness, crisp green apple and fresh pineapple, gentle spice of ginger and nutmeg

Finish – long with juicy green fruit, kiwi, gooseberry and lime