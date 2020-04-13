Montag, 13. April 2020, 14:02:59
PR: Neu – Kamiki Sakura Cask Finish Blended Malt Whisky

Der Whisky reifte erst in Zedernholz, danach beakm er ein Finish im Fässern aus japanischer Kirsche

Direkt aus Japan, von der Yoshino Spirits Company, erreicht uns eine Information über einen neue Blended Malt Whisky unter der Marke Kamiki, die ja auch in Deutschland erhältlich ist. Der neue Kamiki Sakura Cask Finish Blended Malt Whisky wird auch in diesem Monat weltweit erhältlich sein, über einen Import nach Deutschland wissen wir momentan nichts Konkretes.

Der Whisky reifte zunächst in Fässern aus Zedernholz, bevor er in Sakura-Fässern (japanische Kirsche) nachreifen konnte. Abgefüllt ist er mit 48% vol. – und im nachfolgenden Text erfahren Sie mehr über diesen Whisky:

Yoshino Spirits Co.’s KAMIKI Sakura Cask Finish – Launch

Osaka, JAPAN, April 2020– Yoshino Spirits Co. has launched “World’s First Sakura & Yoshino Sugi Cask Finish Whisky Brand’ under Kamiki Whisky portfolio firstly in U.K. market and now available for global export this month.

Following on from the acclaimed Kamiki and Kamiki Intense expressions – the first whiskies matured in Japanese Cedar wood – this exciting new expression takes the brand an innovative step further, this time with a finish in Sakura wood, or Japanese Cherry Blossom as it is more commonly known.
This new expression is finished in Japanese Cedar wood, just like the two before it, before being transferred to casks made from the famous Sakura tree for further finishing.

Kamiki Sakura Wood already picked up awards, winning a Gold Award at the China Wine & Spirits Awards 2019, a Double Gold at the Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards 2019, a Platinum Award at SIP Awards 2019, a Double Gold from Las Vegas Spirit 2019 Awards, Double Gold at Cigar & Spirits Magazine 2019, Innovation and Consumer Choice Awards at SIP Awards 2019.

About Yoshino Spirits Co.

Yoshino is a private company based in Osaka, exporting finest Japanese whisky, wine and spirits to the world. For more information please visit www.yoshinospirits.com

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Mareike

