PR: Neu von Kavalan – Triple Sherry Cask

Oloroso, Pedro Ximenez und Moscatel – das sind die drei Fassarten, in denen der neue Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask gereift ist. Zwar kommt er zuerst in andere Länder als Deutschland (darunter Frankreich), aber wir nehmen das „zuerst“ als gutes Zeichen für ein Erscheinen bei uns.

In Taiwan wird der neue Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask übrigens umgerechnet ca. 75 Euro kosten – die Preisgestaltung in Europa ist uns derweilen noch nicht bekannt. Hier jedenfalls die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

Kavalan Launches ‚Triple Sherry Cask‘

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan has launched its Triple Sherry Cask, a rare combination of Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez (PX) and Moscatel-aged casks with Kavalan’s velvety texture and signature sweetness.

Pedro Ximénez is known as the king of sweet sherry and Moscatel is the queen of sweet sherry.

„This is the first time we’ve combined our whisky in three different sherry casks. It’s all about multiplying and enriching the sherry flavours to make a distinct whisky that has dried fruits, rich caramel, sweet maltose and tropical fruits as its profile,“

said CEO Mr YT Lee.

After fully maturing in three sherry casks, Triple Sherry Cask showcases a three-stage balancing craft in the marrying vats. The process allows the three whiskies, each fully matured in the three different sherry casks to rest and meld together in perfect fusion, locking in optimal smoothness.

„During this process, the flavours collide through a myriad combination of the three sherry cask whiskies, creating up to 9 distinct sherry dimensions. With its main character the dried fruits of the Oloroso cask, Triple Sherry is embellished with the sweetness of PX and Moscatel casks,“

said Senior Blender Zerose Yang.

Like a smooth flamenco dance, its notes of cinnamon, candied smoked plum, and citrus, layered with berry, tropical fruit, and longan aromas, with a dash of honey, chocolate, and toffee playfully tease the taste buds.

The packaging design breaks with the past, visually connecting the taste and aroma of the liquid for the first time. The fluid painting intertwined with white, gold, and red colours, which symbolises the multilayered and smooth taste of triple sherry cask whisky. Also it presents the combination of the colour of new make, whisky and sherry wine. Underscored on the tin capsule is a double silver line, symbolising the Central Mountain and Snow Mountain ranges surrounding Kavalan Distillery.

BV Kavalan will appear first on shelves in France, Canada, Japan, Singapore, China, Australia, New Zealand and Guam at a RRP of NT$2,300.

Product Description

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky is a rare combination of three exquisite sherry-aged casks — Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel — with the dried fruits of Oloroso as its main character. Rich caramel and the sweetness of maltose are layered with the distillery’s unique tropical fruits to create a delicate but distinct sherried whisky that can be enjoyed on easy-drinking occasions with friends.

Colour │ Deep Scarlet

Nose │ Ripe, mature berries and dried fruits fill the nose, with fresh scents of grapes and citrus interlaced with chocolate brownie and toffee sweetness. Hints of cinnamon, clover and spiciness, blending into pleasant oakiness and fragrant rosemary.

Palate│ Lingering flavours of sherry dried fruits. Warm and smooth with a mellow texture. A lively flamenco dance of candied fruit, caramel, and honey sweetness on the taste buds. Multi-layered and perfectly balanced, it’s an unforgettable feast for the palate.