PR: Neu – Wolfburn Batch 381

Wolfburn, die zur Zeit nördlichste Festland-Brennerei in Schottland, bringt nun über Alba Import eine neue Abfüllung nach Deutschland – den Wolfburn Batch 318 (unsere Vorankündigung finden Sie hier).

Die auf 4800 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung aus Oloroso Sherry Butts und First Fill Bourbon Barrels wird in Kürze im Fachhandel erhältlich sein. Wir bringen Ihnen hier schon jetzt alle relevanten Infos dazu, inklusive dem Produktblatt als PDF:

Neu – Wolfburn Batch 381

Limited Release Peated & Sherried – 46 % vol.,unchill-filtered, natural colour

Wolfburn Distillery legt in ihrer beliebten Serie von Small Batch Abfüllungen nach und hat für die sechste Ausgabe, dem „Wolfburn Batch 318“, zum ersten Mal leicht getorftes Destillat aus Sherry Fässern verwendet.

Wie immer ist die Small Batch Abfüllung auf eine kleine Stückzahl limitiert. Insgesamt wurden 4800 Flaschen befüllt, mit einer Kombination des lightly peated Wolfburn aus First Fill Oloroso Sherry Butts und First Fill Bourbon Barrels.

So präsentiert sich ein süßer, üppiger und runder Wolfburn, mit vielschichtiger Aromentiefe.

Die originalen Tasting Notes:

On the nose, figs and apricots mix with soft tones of peat smoke. There’s a hint of vanilla and oak present too.

On the palate the depth of flavour is tremendous. Honey-laced porridge meets stewed apples and sultanas. The peat brings with it a touch of heat, while soft oak spices – cinnamon and cloves and ginger – are also present, all overlaid by a wonderful sherry sweetness.

The finish does not disappoint; dried fruit and caramel flavours remain to the end and are neatly overlaid with hints of lingering peat smoke.