Donnerstag, 08. Oktober 2020, 17:54:38
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayNeue WhiskysPRRelaunches

PR: Smokehead präsentiert sich in neuer Geschenkdose

Wee Beastie AUT

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky veröffentliche eine neue Ergänzung seines Sortiments. Wie wir heute in ihrer Presseaussendung erfahren, gibt es nun Smokehead-Originals, High Voltage und die neueste Version Rum Rebel als 5cl-Abfüllungen in einer Geschenkdose aus Blech. Erhältlich ist die Smokehead-Geschenkdose bei www.smokehead.com und vielen britischen und internationalen Fach- und Online-Händlern zum Preis von 22,99 £ UVP (etwa 25 €).

Alles Weitere (zum Beispiel das Rezept für den Smokito) finden Sie wie gewohnt in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

SMOKEHEAD SKULL GIFT TIN LAUNCHES

The brand-new Smokehead gift tin contains 3 x 5cl bottles of the Smokehead original, High Voltage and our latest release Rum Rebel

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky reveals a brand-new addition to their line-up with 3 x 5cl bottles from the Smokehead range packed into one stylish gift tin. Available from www.smokehead.com and many UK and International specialist and online retailers priced at £22.99 RRP.

Each tin features 3 x 5cl bottles of Smokehead original, High Voltage and the brand-new expression Rum Rebel. 5cl bottles are the ideal measure to sample and enjoy Smokehead neat or mix it up in one of the brand’s bold cocktail suggestions.

RUM REBEL

In typical Smokehead style, the brand disrupted International Rum Day on 16th August 2020 with the launch of Rum Rebel. The rich, smoky, salty Islay whisky rebel is finished in spicy, sweet Caribbean rum casks creating culture colliding carnage and a melding of mouth-watering tastes.

The Smokito is a brand-new cocktail crafted as a toast to International Rum Day. The warm dried spices and fruity sweetness come thundering through with Smokehead’s signature extremes of peat and punch.

Ingredients

o   50ml Smokehead Rum Rebel

o   25ml lime juice mixed with 25ml water

o   2 teaspoons sugar 

o   Fresh mint

o   Few flakes smoked Maldon sea salt 

Method

Add mint and sugar to the glass and stir for 2 minutes. Add the lime and water and stir for a further minute until all the sugar has dissolved. Add ice and pour the Smokehead into your highball glass. Sprinkle with a few flakes of smoked Maldon sea salt and enjoy!

SMOKEHEAD & HIGH VOLTAGE

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the original expression, an intensely rich yet subtly sweet dram. With immense smoke and notes of sea salt and spice, this is a vigorous whisky that stands out from the crowd.

If Smokehead is an assault on your senses, then High Voltage is an all-out attack. The breath-taking intensity of the peat and smoke is a red light for the faint of heart.

Cocktail recipes for these bold expressions such as ‘Smoked Fashioned’ and ‘Smoked Ginger’ can be found here: https://www.smokehead.com/

Commenting on the new gift tin, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “We have seen such excitement generated through our range of Smokehead whiskies, that it made sense to offer our range in one accessible tin.  

The new Smokehead gift tin is the ultimate way for whisky-fans to enjoy our bold and smoky expressions, and become part of our Smokehead tribe.

Whether buying for a personal gift, or eyeing-up that faultless Christmas present for a peat-loving pal, we’re encouraging everyone to take the leap to see if you are in fact a Smokehead. Our whiskies are not for everyone, but they might well be for you!

Enjoy Smokehead neat or in a cocktail. Whatever works for you. After all, it’s your whisky.”  

Vorheriger ArtikelDie Auswirkungen des Handelskrieges zwischen den USA und der EU werden stärker

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Deutschland

Fremde Federn (114): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

PR: Neu – Smokehead Rum Rebel

Mit Cocktailrezept und der Ankündigung eines Live-Events am 16. August
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Smokehead TV startet am Sonntag

Um 17 Uhr wird die erste Sendung zu sehen sein
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

PR: Smokehead Motorrad der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt

Die Ducati wurde von Tyler Lunceford designt
Weiterlesen
Islay

Das Smokehead Motorrad ist fertig!

Tyler Lunceford hat nun die umgebaute Ducati "The Smoker" vollendet - Bilder und PR im Artikel
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Bald neu im Travel Retail: Smokehead Rum Riot

Die Smokehead-Serie erhält eine weitere Variation (nach Fassstärke und Sherryfässern)
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Smokehead präsentiert sich in neuer Geschenkdose

Islay
Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky veröffentliche eine neue Ergänzung seines Sortiments. Wie wir heute in ihrer Presseaussendung erfahren, gibt es nun Smokehead-Originals,...
Weiterlesen

Die Auswirkungen des Handelskrieges zwischen den USA und der EU werden stärker

Markt
Auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks beklagen Verbände deutliche Umsatzrückgänge und fordern das Ende der Strafzölle
Weiterlesen

PR: Pläne für The Wolfcraig Distillery veröffentlicht

Highlands
Mit einer Investition von 15 Millionen Pfund soll in Stirling eine neue Brennerei inklusive Visitor Center entstehen
Weiterlesen

Neu: The Glenrothes 50 Year Old

Neue Whiskys
Dies ist der älteste Whisky dieser Speyside-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: American Whiskies

USA
Mit sehr breit gefächerten Bewertungen
Weiterlesen

Demnächst: Das Buch The Impossible Collection of Whiskey von Clay Risen

Hintergrund
100 der außergewöhnlichsten und sammelbarsten Abfüllungen bilden diese unmögliche Sammlung
Weiterlesen

Chris Fletcher ist neuer Master Distiller bei Jack Daniel’s

Markt
Der bisherige Assistant Master Distiller übernimmt die Rolle von Jeff Arnett
Weiterlesen

PR: „Unhurried since 1833“: Glengoyne setzt mit neuem Design auf Nachhaltigkeit und unterstreicht die Kostbarkeit der Zeit

Highlands
Ab 1. November ist die neugestaltete Range in deutschen Geschäften zu finden
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskystube

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neu: Bowmore 30yo aus den No.1 Vaults

Islay
2850 Flaschen der Erstausgabe des nun jährlich erscheinenden Whiskys wird es geben
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu in Deutschland – Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 3x Duncan Taylor und Bimber Distillery

England
Kirsch Import informiert über Neuheiten für den deutschen Markt
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Port Ellen

Islay
Alte Schätze aus einer Brennerei, die wieder auferstehen wird...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X