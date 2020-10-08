PR: Smokehead präsentiert sich in neuer Geschenkdose

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky veröffentliche eine neue Ergänzung seines Sortiments. Wie wir heute in ihrer Presseaussendung erfahren, gibt es nun Smokehead-Originals, High Voltage und die neueste Version Rum Rebel als 5cl-Abfüllungen in einer Geschenkdose aus Blech. Erhältlich ist die Smokehead-Geschenkdose bei www.smokehead.com und vielen britischen und internationalen Fach- und Online-Händlern zum Preis von 22,99 £ UVP (etwa 25 €).

Alles Weitere (zum Beispiel das Rezept für den Smokito) finden Sie wie gewohnt in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

SMOKEHEAD SKULL GIFT TIN LAUNCHES

The brand-new Smokehead gift tin contains 3 x 5cl bottles of the Smokehead original, High Voltage and our latest release Rum Rebel

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky reveals a brand-new addition to their line-up with 3 x 5cl bottles from the Smokehead range packed into one stylish gift tin. Available from www.smokehead.com and many UK and International specialist and online retailers priced at £22.99 RRP.

Each tin features 3 x 5cl bottles of Smokehead original, High Voltage and the brand-new expression Rum Rebel. 5cl bottles are the ideal measure to sample and enjoy Smokehead neat or mix it up in one of the brand’s bold cocktail suggestions.

RUM REBEL

In typical Smokehead style, the brand disrupted International Rum Day on 16th August 2020 with the launch of Rum Rebel. The rich, smoky, salty Islay whisky rebel is finished in spicy, sweet Caribbean rum casks creating culture colliding carnage and a melding of mouth-watering tastes.

The Smokito is a brand-new cocktail crafted as a toast to International Rum Day. The warm dried spices and fruity sweetness come thundering through with Smokehead’s signature extremes of peat and punch.

Ingredients

o 50ml Smokehead Rum Rebel

o 25ml lime juice mixed with 25ml water

o 2 teaspoons sugar

o Fresh mint

o Few flakes smoked Maldon sea salt

Method

Add mint and sugar to the glass and stir for 2 minutes. Add the lime and water and stir for a further minute until all the sugar has dissolved. Add ice and pour the Smokehead into your highball glass. Sprinkle with a few flakes of smoked Maldon sea salt and enjoy!

SMOKEHEAD & HIGH VOLTAGE

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the original expression, an intensely rich yet subtly sweet dram. With immense smoke and notes of sea salt and spice, this is a vigorous whisky that stands out from the crowd.

If Smokehead is an assault on your senses, then High Voltage is an all-out attack. The breath-taking intensity of the peat and smoke is a red light for the faint of heart.

Cocktail recipes for these bold expressions such as ‘Smoked Fashioned’ and ‘Smoked Ginger’ can be found here: https://www.smokehead.com/

Commenting on the new gift tin, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “We have seen such excitement generated through our range of Smokehead whiskies, that it made sense to offer our range in one accessible tin.

The new Smokehead gift tin is the ultimate way for whisky-fans to enjoy our bold and smoky expressions, and become part of our Smokehead tribe.

Whether buying for a personal gift, or eyeing-up that faultless Christmas present for a peat-loving pal, we’re encouraging everyone to take the leap to see if you are in fact a Smokehead. Our whiskies are not for everyone, but they might well be for you!

Enjoy Smokehead neat or in a cocktail. Whatever works for you. After all, it’s your whisky.”