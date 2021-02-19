PR: Teeling gewinnt „weltbesten irischen Whiskey“ in vier Kategorien bei den 2021 World Whiskies Awards

Auszeichnungen freuen Destillerien, sind sie doch nicht nur Anerkennung für erbrachte Leistungen oder Besonderheiten, sondern mindestens ebenso ein brauchbares Marketinginstrument, um auf die Vorzüge der eigenen Produkte hinzuweisen.

Auch bei Teeling Whiskey in Dublin hat man jetzt wieder einige Auszeichnungen als „weltbester irischer Whiskey“ erhalten – und zwar bei den renommieren 2021 World Whiskies Awards.

Um welche Abfüllungen es dabei geht, und was Mitgründer Jack Teeling dazu zu sagen hat, lesen Sie in der untenstehenden Presseaussendung:

Teeling Whiskey Reaffirmed as World’s Best Irish Whiskey

Teeling Whiskey comes away with “World’s Best Irish Whiskey” across 4 categories at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards

We are extremely proud to announce that we have claimed the honour of “World’s Best Irish Whiskey” across 4 categories at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards (WWA). These awards were given to the Teeling 28-Year-Old Single Malt, in the 21 years and older Single Malt category, along with the prize for World’s Best Irish Single Malt, no age statement, for our recently released Dublin distilled Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt. Not to be outdone, Teeling also claimed the top award as the World’s Best Irish Single Grain for our multi-award winning Single Grain, as well as the World’s Best Blended Irish Whiskey Limited Release title for our Small Batch Pineapple Rum Collaboration at these prestigious awards announced yesterday.

The World Whiskies Awardsis an annual celebration of the very best in whiskies from across the globe. Presented by TheDrinksReport.com and Whisky Magazine, the World Whiskies Awards are one of the highlights of the year for the whiskey industry selecting, rewarding and promoting the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. Hundreds of Irish whiskeys were considered for the ultimate title of ‘World’s Best’, with Teeling Whiskey continuing to reaffirm our reputation as a world class producer of Irish whiskey by walking away with top awards in both the highly competitive Irish Single Malt and emerging Irish Single Grain categories. Teeling Single Grain, Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt, Teeling Small Batch Pineapple Rum Collaboration and Teeling 28-year-old Single Malt were each singled out by the judging panel for their signature tastes and ultimately recognised among the finest whiskies in the world.

Speaking on the award wins, Jack Teeling, founder of Teeling Whiskey said;