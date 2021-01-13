PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht vierte und letzte Brabazon-Abfüllung

Eine beliebte Whiskey-Serie aus Irland ist mit der vierten Abfüllung nun komplett: Teeling Whiskey aus Dublin veröffentlicht die vierte Abfüllung in der Serie der Brabazon Bottlings, einen irischen Single Malt aus dem Jahr 2007, der zwei Jahre lang in Carcavelos Portwein-Fässern gefinisht wurde. 10.000 Flaschen mit 49,5% vol. Alkoholstärke wurden abgefüllt.

Die Abfüllung ist zur Zeit in Irland erhältlich, wird aber auch nach Deutschland kommen.

Hier alle Infos aus der Aussendung, die uns erreicht hat:

Teeling Whiskey Releases Fourth & Final Bottling in Brabazon Single Malt Series

We are proud to have released the fourth and last in our award-winning series of limited edition Single Malts, entitled the Brabazon Bottling, Series 4. This series continues upon Teeling Whiskey’s dedication to creating new and interesting expressions of Irish whiskey and in particular, expanding the underdeveloped Irish Single Malt category. The Brabazon Bottling Single Malt Series focuses on creating a full flavoured taste experience that pays homage to the unique and distinct role that fortified wines can have on Irish whiskey.

The Teeling Whiskey Brabazon bottlings celebrate the combination of the old and new, producing very unique and interesting Irish whiskeys. For Series 4, we have sourced unique barrels used by a long forgotten historical style of Portuguese Port, to produce a truly unique and distinctive bottling of Teeling Whiskey. Carcavelos is a style of Portuguese fortified wine dating back to the 18th century. Produced historically just outside of Lisbon, its wineries have mainly disappeared over the years. Now only 25 acres remain with Carcavelos produced on a very small artisanal scale, so we were very lucky to get our hands on some barrels used in its production.

These rare Port barrels were filled with our Single Malt which was distilled in 2007 and left for over two years to impart the full range of flavour and character on the whiskey. The result is truly a unique 13 Year Old Single Malt whiskey bursting with soft citrus fruits and distinctive, effervesce style spice. Limited to 10,000 bottles and bottled at 49.5% this is truly an Irish whiskey to savour.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented:

“Our aim with our Brabazon Bottling Series is to create full bodied tasting experiences for people who enjoy the added complexity and taste that fortified wine maturation imparts. We now complete the Series with our final bottling, this time using barrels previously used for a rare White Port, which produces a very unique expression of Teeling and Irish whiskey. This is a fitting end to our award winning Series which celebrates the combination of old and new as well as highlighting our unique approach to making Irish Whiskey and our spirit of innovation.”

Teeling Whiskey’s Brabazon Bottling, Series 4 is currently available in Ireland and is now being rolled out to our partners in Benelux, France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Australia and select Asian markets in due course.



