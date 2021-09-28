PR: The GlenAllachie mit drei neuen Abfüllungen in der Wood Finish Serie

Die Speyside Destillerie The GlenAllachie kündigt in ihrer aktuellen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung drei neue Bottlings in ihrer Wood Finish Serie an. Die neuen limitierten Speyside Scotch Whiskys beinhalten einen 11 Jahre alten Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish, einen 12 Jahre alten Ruby Port Wood Finish und ein 13 Jahre altes Madeira Wood Finish. Wie alle Whiskys von GlenAllachie wird jeder in natürlicher Farbe präsentiert und nicht kühlgefiltert.

Alle weitere Infos:

TRIO OF INNOVATIVE EXPRESSIONS JOIN THE GLENALLACHIE WOOD FINISH RANGE

The Speyside distillery, led by iconic Master Distiller Billy Walker, releases Pedro Ximénez, Ruby Port and Madeira wood finished whiskies

The GlenAllachie Distillery, which won World’s Best Single Malt (World Whiskies Awards, 2021), today launches three single malts which form Batch 3 of its coveted Wood Finish range.

The new limited release Speyside Scotch whiskies include an 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish (UK RRSP £59.99, 48% ABV), a 12-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish (UK RRSP £62.99, 48% ABV) and a 13-year-old Madeira Wood Finish (UK RRSP £67.99, 48% ABV). As with all GlenAllachie whiskies, each is presented at natural colour and non chill filtered.

The 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish was initially matured in American oak barrels for over nine years. The additional period of maturation in richly seasoned dessert sherry puncheons results in a sweeter, fruitier flavour experience.

After over ten years in American oak, the 12-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish enjoyed secondary maturation in pipe casks which were previously used to age young, vibrant fortified wine from Portugal. As well as bestowing a vibrant ruby red colour on the spirit, the wood has added a depth of spicy ginger, damson jam and grape must.

The 13-year-old Madeira Wood Finish was re-racked from American oak barrels into casks that previously held wine made from Malvasia grapes – a richer Madeira style. This additional aging period has imparted tones of juicy pineapple, sugared almonds and stone fruits.

Each whisky was curated by distinguished Master Distiller Billy Walker, who next year celebrates his 50th year in the industry. Walker is renowned for his unparalleled approach to wood management, seeking out the world’s finest casks and carefully monitoring the spirit development within each cask housed at the distillery’s 16 on-site warehouses.

Commenting on the trio of bottlings, Walker revealed:

“From the very outset of my days at GlenAllachie, I aimed to build a deep-rooted understanding of the spirit and how it interfaces with different wood types. This knowledge has allowed for increasing levels of innovation as the months and years have passed.

“The third batch of Wood Finishes are a fantastic representation of this innovation. We are delighted with the three very special single malts we have created, each bringing its own unique flavour experience.”

These new bottlings follow in the footsteps of other recent innovative releases from The GlenAllachie, including the first tranche of expressions in the Wine Cask Series. The range showcased three unique whiskies finished in unusual wine barriques – Grattamacco, Sauternes and Rioja.

Batch 3 of The GlenAllachie Wood Finish range is available from global specialist retailers, with UK RRSPs starting at £59.99.